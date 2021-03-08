Travs, Project Prevent Partner on Ballpark InitiativeÃÂ

The Arkansas Travelers in conjunction with Project Prevent announce that Dickey-Stephens Park will be a smoke free facility. This change goes into effect with the beginning of the 2021 Travelers baseball season and will include all events at the ballpark.

"The Project Prevent Youth Coalition is so excited to support the Travelers as Dickey-Stephens Park becomes smoke free. This transition will help provide the healthiest possible environment for children and families in Arkansas. Go Travs!" said Laura Taylor, Project Prevent Coordinator.

Project Prevent is the statewide youth tobacco prevention coalition in Arkansas. It consists of local chapters across the state whose members choose to live their lives free from tobacco and nicotine while encouraging others to do the same. Project Prevent is coordinated by Arkansas Children's Hospital and funded by the Arkansas Department of Health's Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Program.

"We are proud to partner with Project Prevent on this plan as we continue to foster a healthy, family-friendly environment for our fans and all Arkansans," said Rusty Meeks, Travelers Executive Vice President and CEO.

Inside the stadium, all forms of smoking will be prohibited. For fans who do wish to smoke, a designated smoking area will be available outside the stadium.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs).

