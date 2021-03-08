Koe Wetzel to Perform Live at HODGETOWN on May 1

AMARILLO, Texas - Floating Leaf Entertainment and the Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to announce that Koe Wetzel will be performing live at HODGETOWN on Saturday, May 1 with opener Pecos & the Rooftops. Gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. with live music scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m. CST via www.SodPoodles.com or at the HODGETOWN box office in-person or by phone. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment.

For the continued safety of all guests, employees, and artist personnel, current safety protocols will remain in effect at HODGETOWN including social distancing and mask-wearing. Attendees will be required to wear masks at HODGETOWN only when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove masks when sitting in their socially-distanced seat or pod. HODGETOWN will operate at a limited capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant. For more information about HODGETOWN's comprehensive safety plan, click HERE.

A clear bag policy will also be enforced at all entry gates. Each attendee is allowed one clear bag (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12").

Attendees will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field, seating bowl or concourse. The field at HODGETOWN has been divided into individual pods measuring six feet by eight feet. Each pod has a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Blankets or towels will only be permitted on the field (no chairs allowed inside the gates).

Seat ticket pricing starts at $30 and increases depending on ticket type and location. Seating options comprise VIP and standard on-field pods for four people, premium club seats, bowl seating, and standing room/lawn seating.

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including a limited number of Luxury Suites and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 806-803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

Tickets can be purchased online starting March 12 at 10 a.m. CST at www.SodPoodles.com, by phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Full food and beverage operations including concourse concessions and Bar 352 will be open. Additionally, the Sod Poodles team store will be open from gates open until all concert-goers have left the park.

