ONEOK Field to Host Koe Wetzel Concert

March 8, 2021







Country music sensation Koe Wetzel is bringing his high-energy country and southern rock sound to ONEOK Field for a one-of-a-kind concert on Saturday, April 10. Show time is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. with stadium gates opening at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will first be available to Drillers Season Ticket Members starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9. A special "Artist Pre-Sale" will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 before tickets go on sale for everyone at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 12.

Tickets will be available individually or in socially-distanced pods of 4, 6 or 8 tickets with prices starting at $26 per ticket plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at TulsaDrillers.com.

Wetzel's stage will be set up in centerfield and fans will be able to enjoy the concert either on the field, in the seating bowl, on the suite-level decks, in the Budweiser Terrace or on the outfield lawn areas.

Kolby Cooper will be the opening act.

Wetzel is from Pittsburg, Texas and is known for his high-energy, crowd-engaging concerts. The former college football linebacker debuted on the music scene in 2016 with his album Noise Complaint. His 2019 self-released album, Harold Saul High, debuted at No. 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart while also crossing over to the Pop chart.

In 2019, he also organized and headlined his own festival, Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, which drew a sold-out crowd.

Last year, he released a surprise single, the '90s rock-inspired "Kuntry & Wistern," which reached No. 55 on Apple Music's Top 100 Country Songs chart.

After years spent building his career as an indie artist, he released Sellout in 2020, his first album on a major label.

Wetzel's ONEOK Field show will observe safe, socially-distanced COVID-19 measures with limited capacity.

