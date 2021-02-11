Travs Announce Hot Stove Featuring Edgar Martinez

The Travelers are excited to announce a virtual Hot Stove on Sunday, March 7 at 5 PM presented by Hardee's & Mid-Ark Roofing. This year the Travelers annual event will be a virtual live stream available on Facebook and YouTube.

The event is headlined by an exclusive interview with MLB Hall of Famer and former Mariners great Edgar Martinez. Voice of the Travs, Steven Davis will also host a virtual fireside chat with former Traveler, current Mariner and Gold Glove winning first baseman Evan White & Director of Player Development for the Mariners Andy McKay.

The Hot Stove will be free to the general public and will start at 5 PM. Access to the event will be available through the Travelers Facebook page (Arkansas Travelers) and YouTube channel.

A special VIP Experience Pack can be purchased separately for $15 and will include the following:

Clear Travelers tote bag (compatible with Travs clear bag policy)

Jake Fraley bobblehead

Raffle tickets for prizes during the event

Popcorn and more!

