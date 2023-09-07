Travs 2024 Schedule Set

The Arkansas Travelers in conjunction with Major League Baseball have announced their schedule for the 2024 season. For the first time since the 2021 season, Arkansas opens at home. They host the Springfield Cardinals on April 5 for the beginning of a three game series.

The schedule consists of 138 games, 69 each at home and on the road. The basic schedule format operates around a six game series each week with every Monday off with only few exceptions. In addition to the season opening three game set, the Travelers also host the opening three games of a six game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (July 1-3) with the final three of that series taking place on the road and a three game series against the San Antonio Missions (July 19-21). There is a four day break in the schedule coinciding with Major League Baseball's All-Star Break from July 15-18. The regular season concludes on Sunday September 15 at NW Arkansas with the final home game set for Sunday September 8.

46 of the 69 home games occur on either a Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday with 12 games each on a Friday and Saturday. By month, the Travelers will host 10 games in April, 15 in May, 14 in June, eight in July, 15 in August and six in September. The season opening three game series at home immediately precedes the day of the total solar eclipse which falls on an off day for the club.

For the second consecutive season, Arkansas will play host to each of their nine league rivals. The Travelers will make trips to every city in the league with the exception of San Antonio. 24 games (12 home, 12 away) against the in-state rival Northwest Arkansas Naturals make them the most common opponent on the schedule. The Springfield Cardinals, Frisco RoughRiders and San Antonio Missions also make two visits each to Dickey-Stephens Park totaling nine games each.

Game times, promotions and giveaways will be announced at a later date. The full schedule is online at travs.com and a PDF version of the schedule can be found here: 2024 schedule.

