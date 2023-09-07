Naturals Homestand Highlights: September 12-17

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will conclude the season by hosting the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a seven-game series at Arvest Ballpark from Tuesday, September 12th through Sunday, September 17th. The final homestand will get off to a unique start as the two teams will finish a suspended game from Sunday, July 9th before playing the originally scheduled game on Tuesday night. The suspended game will begin at 5:15pm with the Naturals leading 4-3 going into the bottom of the fourth while the second game will be 7-innings and begin 30 minutes after the suspended game concludes. The final homestand features daily food and beverage specials like Buck-A-Brat and Thirsty Thursday™, Fireworks on Friday and Saturday night, while a Family Sunday on Unused Ticket Day highlighted by Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases concludes the regular season.

Tuesday, September 12 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 5:15 P.M. (Gates at 5 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

SUSPENDED GAME FROM JULY 9TH - Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night and the suspended game will begin at 5:15 p.m. The game that was suspended was from Sunday, July 9th and it will resume in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Naturals leading the Travelers, 4-3. The game that follows will be 7-innings and it will begin approximately 30 minutes after the suspended game concludes. Any tickets for Tuesday, September 12th are valid for both games at Arvest Ballpark.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Johnsonville brats at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday night

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Buy One, Get One Half OFF T-Shirt Special at the Naturals Team Store

Wednesday, September 13 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5 P.M.)

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SPRINGDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT RALLY - The Springdale School District will be hosting a pre-game back-to-school rally starting at 6:00 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark to unify the community with pre-game performances from bands, choirs, and spirit squads from local Springdale schools.

Thursday, September 14 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks on Thirsty Thursday™.

Friday, September 15 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - The last Fireworks Friday of the year is presented by Farm Rich. The show on Friday is the first of back-to-back nights of fireworks during the last weekend of the regular season.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get the final weekend started off with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to the final Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, September 16 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS WITH BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Fans will be treated to the final fireworks show of the season following the 6:05pm game. It is the second of two consecutive nights of fireworks shows at Arvest Ballpark.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand down the first base concourse prior to the 6:05 p.m. game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, September 17 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY ON UNUSED TICKET DAY WITH DOLLAR HOT DOGS PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

UNUSED TICKET DAY - Any unused and unscanned tickets from the 2023 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value to the regular season finale.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. for the final time this season.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the season finale. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

