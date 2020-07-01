Travis Armstrong Announces Return to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and defenseman Travis Armstrong announced on Wednesday that Armstrong has signed an agreement to return to Roanoke for the 2020-21 season. It will be his sixth professional season and his fifth as a Rail Yard Dawg.

Armstrong served as the Dawgs' captain during the 2019-20 season and was named All-SPHL Second Team in April. He appeared in 46 games and scored a career-high six goals to go along with 16 assists and 106 penalty minutes. Armstrong signed his training camp agreement and announced his return on a live stream on the Rail Yard Dawgs Facebook page.

A native of Smith Falls, Ontario, the 6'5 defenseman has appeared with the Rail Yard Dawgs in each of their four previous seasons. He originally joined the team after being selected first overall in the 2016 SPHL expansion draft. Armstrong ranks second in franchise history in games played with 123, third in assists with 38 and fifth in points with 55.

