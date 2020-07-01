D'Andrea Signs with Ice Flyers for Third Season

Pensacola Ice Flyers assistant captain Brett D'Andrea

Pensacola, Fla. - ï»¿The Ice Flyers have announced that last season's assistant captain, Brett D'Andrea, has signed with the team for his third season of professional hockey, all of which have been in Pensacola.

"I'm very happy to be able to come back to Pensacola for another year," D'Andrea stated. "With last season being cut short, it feels like we left a lot on the table, and when the time comes, I'm excited to get back and get to work with all the guys."

"It's great to have Brett committed to play for our team this upcoming season," Head Coach Rod Aldoff added. "Anytime you can return players of Brett's caliber and leadership, it only makes your team that much stronger."

The forward from Columbus, Mich. has played 77 games with the Ice Flyers in his first two seasons of pro hockey. He has tallied 21 goals and has added 30 assists for 51 points and a plus-19 rating.

Prior to turning pro, D'Andrea played four years at NCAA Division I Bowling Green. He played 131 games, scoring 23 goals with 28 assists for 51 points. In 2015-16, he was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team.

"Brett is a class act on and off the ice, and I thought he was really coming into his own the second half of last season," Aldoff commented. "I expect Brett to come in and take charge of our team, having an exceptional year and being an elite player in our league."

D'Andrea also had a message to the fans in Pensacola. He added, "Throughout everything going on at the moment, I truly hope everyone is staying safe during this hard time and please make sure to keep up your mental and physical health. I can't wait to see you all soon."

