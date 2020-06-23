Travelers Unveil Disc Golf at Dickey-Stephens Park

The Arkansas Travelers are excited to announce disc golf at Dickey-Stephens Park on Saturday, July 18th and Sunday, July 19th presented by North Little Rock CVB and Budweiser. Tee times will be available from 10am to 7pm on 7/18 and 1pm to 5pm on 7/19. Read below for all the information on how to schedule your tee time and what you need to bring:

Tee Times:

-Groups of 4 or less can schedule a "tee time" (exceptions may be made for families larger than 4)

-Call 501-664-1555 or email [emailÂ protected] to reserve a tee time

-Walk-ups are allowed pending availability

-Tee times will be available from 10am to 7pm 7/18, and 1pm to 5pm 7/19

Cost:

-Adults= $10 per person/round (additional rounds the same day are $5)

-Child (7-15 years old)= $5 per person/round (additional rounds the same day are $2)

-"Family 4 Pack"= $55 (receive four rounds & four Travelers Discs)

-Parking is free in our west parking lot

What to bring:

-You are allowed to bring your own discs, but we will also be selling Travelers Discs for $10 each

-Masks are encouraged to be worn

-NO outside food & beverage

-Select concessions and alcohol will be available

-Comfortable shoes! (No cleats allowed)

-Course will require walking and step navigation throughout all of DSP!

COVID-19 Information:

-Social distancing will be required throughout the course

-You are encouraged to bring a mask and will need to wear one when ordering concessions

-Temperature will be taken before entering ballpark

