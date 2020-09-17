Travelers Halloween Festival & Movie Night October 24th

September 17, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





It's spooky season! The Arkansas Travelers are excited to host a Halloween Festival & Movie Night at Dickey-Stephens Park on Saturday, October 24th presented by First Arkansas Bank & Trust. The event will include trick-or-treating, Hocus Pocus the movie , and much, much more! Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Travs-Vision video board.

Date: Saturday, October 24th

Time: Gates Open: 3:30 PM, Movie Starts: 6:30 PM

Halloween Festival Activities Include:

Socially distanced trick-or-treating

Costume Contest- Travelers gift packages available to the winners!

S'more making station

Hocus Pocus Movie

And much, much more!

ï»¿Movie Seating Options:

10' x 10' spaces on the field for up to 6 people

General Admission seating in the seating bowl

Food Options: Food and beverage stations will be available throughout the stadium. No outside food and beverage is allowed.

Ticket Options:

On-Field 10' x 10' Space (Groups of up to 6 people):

$60 per group (purchased in advance)

$66 per group (day of event)

Blankets and Chairs are permitted on the field

General Admission Bowl Seating:

$5 per person (purchased in advance)

$6 per person (day of event)

All seating will provide six feet of separation from other guests. Packages subject to availability and limited spaces available. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase ticket packages online. Ticket includes access to stadium for Halloween Festival as well as movie. Exact seating will be determined upon arrival. Event subject to cancellation or postponement pending health concerns posed by the COVID-19 virus.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.