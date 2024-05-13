Trash Pandas Welcome One Millionth Fan to Toyota Field

May 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama- Three years to the day the team played its first home game at Toyota Field, the Rocket City Trash Pandas set a major milestone on Saturday night when they welcomed Melanie Forbes to the ballpark as the one millionth fan in team history.

Surrounded by friends and family, Forbes, a Huntsville native, was welcomed onto the field after the game as the announcement was made.

"I cannot tell you how excited I am that I won. The prize package is amazing and I am thrilled that you all celebrated the 1 millionth fan!" Forbes said later. "Such a cool thing to do. I'm a huge fan and we attend as many games as possible, so I will truly enjoy every gift."

"The scene was spectacular," added Trash Pandas Executive Vice President Lindsey Knupp. "With all the smoke and lighting effects we had in the stadium, every seat was filled, and with [Trash Pandas Emcee] Ricky Fernandez building up the anticipation, it built to a very special moment and we were so happy for Melanie and her family."

The prize package included the following:

Personalized "#1M" Trash Pandas Jersey

2024 Team Autographed Bat

$200 in Trash Cash gift cards

"Golden Ticket" to every Special Event at Toyota Field (excluding private events) until the two millionth fan is welcomed

One (1) of each Promotional Giveaway Item from the 2024 Season

Trash Pandas Experience Package on a TBD date during the 2024 season which includes:

Four (4) Box Seat Tickets or "Dogtown West Best Seats in the House" with SportsMed Stadium Club Access and four passes to the Chef's Table Buffet

Ceremonial First Pitch

On-Field Photo with a Trash Pandas Player (subject to availability)

One-Half Inning in the Northrop Grumman Broadcast Booth with Josh Caray

Opportunity to be the "Fireworks Starter" and blast off the Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular on the field (subject to date)

Opportunity to ride with Sprocket when he makes his Pre-Game Entrance

The Trash Pandas visit the Tennessee Smokies for a six-game series beginning tomorrow night. The club returns to Toyota Field to kick off the Memorial Day weekend six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits beginning Tuesday, May 21st with Elvis Tribute Night featuring an Elvis Poster Giveaway presented by Minuteman Press.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.