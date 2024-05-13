Nacho Alvarez Jr., Ian Mejia Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

May 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. and RHP Ian Mejia have been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week for May 7-12.

Alvarez Jr., 21, played in all six games last week at Rocket City, leading the club with two doubles and four RBI. Alvarez logged six hits with a .261/.346/.348 slash line, one stolen base, and two runs scored. Nacho's biggest impact came on the defensive side of the ball, notching 12 assists, and went 17-for-17 in total chances over four starts at shortstop. Through 30 games, Alvarez is batting .275 with five doubles, 11 RBI, 18 walks, 11 stolen bases, and eight runs scored. He ranks among the Southern League leaders in on-base percentage (7th, .388), hits (T-7th, 30), walks (4th, 18), and stolen bases (T-10th, 11).

Alvarez was Atlanta's fifth-round selection in 2019 out of Riverside Community College. The sixth-ranked Braves prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, resides in Fontana, CA.

When Mejia, 24, takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves are 6-1 in his seven starts. In his latest start on Friday night at Toyota Field, the Tuscon, AZ native matched his season and career high with nine strikeouts over 5.2 shutout innings and earned his third win of the year. Mejia held Rocket City to three hits as he combined with relievers Jake McSteen, Anthony Vizcaya, and Rolddy Munoz for a three-hit shutout in an 8-0 victory over the Trash Pandas.

Mississippi's opening-day starter ranks fourth in the Southern League with a 2.02 ERA and is third with 43 strikeouts. He also ranks among the league leaders in innings pitched (T-4th, 35.2), WHIP (9th, 1.07), and opponent's batting average (5th, .187). The 24-year-old has not allowed a run over his last two starts and 13.2 innings with 16 strikeouts to three walks. Mejia tossed 7.0 shutout innings, on two hits with one walk, and seven strikeouts on May 4 to earn Southern League Pitcher of the Week.

Mejia was Atlanta's 11th-round selection in 2021 out of New Mexico State.

The M-Braves will enjoy a day off on Monday and begin a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park on Tuesday. Game one of the series with the Blue Wahoos begins at 6:35 pm, with Mississippi sending out RHP Hurston Waldrep (1-3, 3.90) against RHP Bradley Blalock (3-1, 2.43) for Biloxi. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

