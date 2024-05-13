Homestand Highlights: May 14-19 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand, May 14-19, against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. The series includes Dog Days, First Responders Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews, 20th Year of Trustmark Park Commemorative T-Shirt Giveaway, Post-Game Fireworks, and much more!

Tuesday, May 14 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs can enjoy the game with their owners on the grass berm or in the seating bowl. We will also offer $2 hot dogs!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Hurston Waldrep (1-3, 3.90 ERA) vs. RHP Bradley Blalock (3-1, 2.43)

Wednesday, May 15 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Day: First responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets!

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, Â½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Nate Peterson (1-1, 3.90)

Thursday, May 16 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Trucker Cap Giveaway: Thanks to Budweiser, the first 333 fans 21 or older will receive a Mississippi Braves Trucker Cap.

Probable Pitchers: RHP JJ Niekro (1-4, 3.98) vs. RHP Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 5.63)

Friday, May 17 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

20th Year of Trustmark Park Commemorative T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 20th Year of Trustmark Park Commemorative T-Shirt courtesy of Trustmark!

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. RHP Jacob Misirowski (0-0, 2.63)

Saturday, May 18 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show themed to your favorite Elvis music!

Pre-game Elvis impersonator: Come early to hear an Elvis impersonator who will make a special guest appearance at Trustmark Park!

Madison County Community Night: Madison County Community Night salutes local businesses and leaders that allow each to thrive. Any community looking to add their business can contact the M-Braves at 888-BRAVES4.

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. RHP TJ Shook (2-4, 3.48)

Sunday, May 19 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 2:05 pm CT

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

$5 Tickets with Donation to CASA: The M-Braves are offering $5 tickets with a donation of crayons or a coloring book presented by CASA and Miss Rankin County.

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. RHP Bradley Blalock (3-1, 2.43)

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

