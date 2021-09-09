Trash Pandas to Host September 11 Tribute Night

On Saturday, September 11 the Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with AUSA, are proud to host a special Tribute Night at Toyota Field as we honor and remember our heroes in recognition of the 20th Anniversary.

This tribute day will feature events throughout the day, capped off by a softball game featuring the USA Patriots against the BeArded WARRIORS, a dazzling post-game fireworks display, and a live concert after the game with Brandon Elder. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the event.

Pre-Game Activities

9/11 Memorial Service: Madison Fire and Police departments will be hosting a memorial service beginning at 8:30 a.m. in honor of all of those who perished on September 11, 2001.

Adventure Fun Run: AUSA and Huntsville Boot Camp will be hosting a free adventure at Toyota Field following the conclusion of the 9/11 Memorial Service. Runners can register at https://bit.ly/AUSAfunrun. Check in starts at 8 a.m.

Cornhole Tournament: The AUSA Redstone Huntsville will be hosting a 16-team cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Space is limited and teams must register at https://bit.ly/AUSAcornhole.

Softball Clinic: The USA Patriots will be hosting a free youth softball clinic from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. with stations including infield and outfield drills, pitching, hitting, and throwing. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/AUSAsoftballclinic.

Tribute Night Game

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. The USA Amputee Patriots and BeArded WARRIORS softball game will be seven innings and is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.

T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 2,000 adults through the gates will receive a commemorative Tribute Night T-Shirt, presented by Northrop Grumman.

Meet and Greet: The USA Patriots softball team will be available for a meet and greet to sign autographs and take photos with fans on the concourse at Toyota Field from 5-5:30 p.m.

Parachute Team: Before the game, the All-Veterans Group Parachute Team will jump from the Rocket City sky and land on the field.

National Anthem: Sheena Collier will perform the national anthem, as a large American Flag is unfurled on the field by members of the local ROTC.

Tribute Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Northrop Grumman.

Post-Game Concert: After the fireworks, country music star and former American Idol contestant Brandon Elder will be performing live from home plate.

