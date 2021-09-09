Thursday, September 9 vs. Montgomery (TB): 6:35 PM CT: Trustmark Park

September 9, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (63-40, 1st, Overall AA-South, +8.5) vs.

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (56-53), Overall AA South, -10.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Alan Rangel (2-2, 4.91) vs. RHP Miller Hogan (0-1, 0.90)

Game #104 | Home Game #52

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

Today's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Drew Waters Statue Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Drew Waters Statue, commemorating his 2019 Southern League Most Valuable Player award.

Jackson State Night: Thee I Love! Wear your JSU Tigers gear and receive a discounted $5 ticket at the Trustmark Park box office. Farm Bureau Insurance presents College Nights.

Free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio: Check out the most happening spot in Trustmark Park, and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue their final homestand of 2021 on Thursday against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park Park. This is the 21st of 24 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves are 15-5 against Montgomery this season and 11-4 at Trustmark Park. This is the first time that the M-Braves have had a winning record against the Rays affiliate since going 8-7 in 2011. The Biscuits lead the all-time series, 142-114.

MAGIC NUMBER IS 3: The M-Braves lead Birmingham by 8.5 games, Pensacola and Montgomery by 9.0 games, and Pensacola and Birmingham by 10.0 games entering play today. The magic number to clinch a playoff berth is three. An M-Braves win, and losses by Birmingham and Pensacola could have the M-Braves clinch tonight.

M-BRAVES WIN FOURTH-STRAIGHT, 4-1 OVER BISCUITS WEDNESDAY: The M-Braves won their fourth-straight, and took a 2-0 series lead after another 4-1 victory over the Biscuits. Jared Shuster tossed 5.2 innings of one-run baseball, taking a no-decision in his home debut. All the runs were scored in the sixth inning, with Mississippi taking a 4-1 lead on an RBI single by Shea Langeliers, and a two-run single from Hendrik Clementina. Matt Withrow, Brandon White, and Emmanuel Ramirez held Montgomery hitless over the final 4.1 innings.

JENISTA NAMED AA-SOUTH POW: INF/OF Greyson Jenista was named Double-A South Player of the Week after finishing 5-for-10 with four home runs, six RBI, and five runs scored. Jenista had a career-high three home runs, and five RBI on September 2, matching the club record for homers in a game. He's currently homered five times in five games, and hit in seven of eight, batting .409 with five home runs, 10 RBI, and six runs.

THE SLUGBAUER: Drew Lugbauer has homered in consecutive games five times this season, including twice in Biloxi. The New York native has hit 11 home runs over his last 28 games and is second on the team with 18 long balls.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 136 in 103 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 8th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 88 home runs on the road, and a record 48 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves in 140 games. The Pearl City Bombers are averaging 1.32 HR/G, and are on pace for 149 in 113 games.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 18, Greyson Jenista has 18, Wendell Rijo has 15, CJ Alexand6er has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 11. Jalen Miller has nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

- Prior to 2021, the M-Braves didn't have a seven-homer game. The feat has been done twice this season, on July 27 in Pensacola, and September 2 at Biloxi. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs Orlando, 7/1/92 vs Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning on July 27 matched the franchise record, tying the four-hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

WON 18 OF 22 SINCE AUGUST 8TH: The M-Braves have won 18 of 22 (five shutouts) since August 8, plus 11-2 in the last 13 road games. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

BEATING GOOD TEAMS: The M-Braves are 41-22 vs. teams over .500, and 22-18 vs. below .500 clubs.

STRIDER'S STRIKEOUTS: M-Braves right-hander Spencer Strider has 138 strikeouts in 85.0 innings, and 19 starts this year between Augusta, Rome, and Mississippi. He ranks 9th in MiLB in strikeouts.

59 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an 8-game losing streak, and no games for nine straight days, the M-Braves are 59-32 since May 19 (starting 4-8). The 59 wins are 2nd only to Akron in Double-A over that time.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-6 in August, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves went 14-13 in July after having the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.

MVP CALIBER SEASON FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers leads the club with 19 home runs ranking 5th in the league, while is 7th in slugging at .482, and 10th in OPS at .822.

- Langeliers is 29-for-69 in catching opposing base stealers, 42%. His 29 caught stealings are 1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 70 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 5th in MiLB, with a 3.55 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 68 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 3rd-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.59 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB. The M-Braves are T-1st in Double-A, and rank T-5th in MiLB with a .982 fielding percentage, 61 errors in 103 games, T-2nd-fewest in all of MiLB.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .293 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 43 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF THE TOP 30 PROSPECTS IN MISSISSIPPI: The squad features three of Atlanta's first-round selections. C Shea Langeliers (#9) and SS Braden Shewmake (#21) in 2019, and LHP Jared Shuster (25) in 2020. They represent the 2nd and 8th, and 9th-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers, Shewmake, and Shuster, RHP Spencer Strider (10), RHP Freddy Tarnok (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#20), RHP Indigo Diaz (21), OF Trey Harris (24), OF Justin Dean (25), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (27), and INF Luke Waddell (29) are among Top-30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (5th, 19), Slugging (7th, .482), XBH (T-10th, 32), Total Bases (10th, 149)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 28), 3B (T-4th, 4), Runs (T-5th, 55), Walks (8th, 40)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (9th, .821), HR (T-6th, 18), Slugging (9th, .480), Walks (10th, 39)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (T-6th, 48), Home Runs (7th, 16)

Trey Harris - Hits (T-8th, 81)

CJ Alexander - SB (T-10th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-5th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 87.1), BAA (4th, .245), 9th in starts (17), WHIP (3rd, 1.25), ERA (2nd, 3.61)

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.