Shuckers Steal Six Bases as Part of 5-3 Comeback Victory over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (40-66) tied a franchise record with six stolen bases as they rallied to top the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (54-51) 5-3 on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Biloxi stole the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. David Hamilton and Korry Howell each singled and Mitch Longo hit into a fielder's choice that put men on the corners with one out. With Thomas Dillard batting, Longo broke for second base, drawing a throw from catcher Brian Navarreto. Hamilton then broke for home and scored standing up, converting the double steal to give Biloxi a 1-0 lead.

Pensacola struck back to tie the game in the bottom of the first. Peyton Burdick doubled with one out and scored on a single by J.J. Bleday, bringing the game level at 1-1.

In the top of the third inning, Hamilton bunted his way on base with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch but was left stranded as RHP Max Meyer (L, 6-2) recorded a strikeout and a groundout. Pensacola would take the lead in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Burdick, his 21st of the year, and an RBI double from Chris Chinea, pushing the Wahoos ahead 3-1.

The Shuckers pulled back a run in the top of the fourth. Alexander Palma singled and Chad Spanberger walked with one out in the inning. A line out to deep center by Tristen Lutz allowed Palma to tag up to third and an infield single by Gabe Holt scored Palma from third, drawing the Shuckers within a run at 3-2.

One big swing put Biloxi in front in the top of the fifth. Hamilton led off with a single and stole second and third base before Howell worked a walk and stole second, putting two men in scoring position for Longo. The Shuckers' center fielder tripled to the right-field gap, driving in both runners to put Biloxi ahead 4-3. LHP Andy Otero (W, 5-0) took the lead and ran with it, retiring the final eight men that he faced.

Biloxi added on an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning on a triple by Howell and an RBI single from Dillard. RHP Braden Webb (H, 3) came back out for a second inning of work in the home half of the frame and struck out Riley Mahan, but the Blue Wahoos third baseman reached on a wild pitch. Galli Cribbs Jr. then singled before Webb struck out Kameron Misner for the first out of the frame. A walk to Peyton Burdick loaded the bases but Webb struck out the next two batters, giving him four strikeouts in the inning and six for the night.

RHP Zach Vennaro (H, 7) entered for the eighth inning and ran into trouble, loading the bases on a walk and two hit batsmen before striking out Misner looking to preserve the Shuckers' lead. RHP Robbie Hitt (S,1) was tasked with the ninth and after allowing a single to Bleday retired the next two batters to lock down his first save at Double-A.

After taking the first two games, the Shuckers continue their six-game series against the Blue Wahoos on Thursday night. RHP Noah Zavolas (4-7, 4.60) is slated to take the mound for Biloxi while the Wahoos' will counter with RHP Zach McCambley (1-5, 5.14) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

