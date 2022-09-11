Trash Pandas Shut out by Biscuits in Finale 7-0

In their final road game of the regular season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas were shut down offensively by five Montgomery Biscuits pitchers in a 7-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

With the loss, the Trash Pandas finish with a road record of 32-37 and drop four of six games in Montgomery, but win the season series 7-5, having won five of six meetings at Toyota Field in June.

Montgomery began the scoring in the bottom of the second on Niko Hulsizer's solo home run against Trash Pandas starter Brett Kerry (L, 4-7). They added on in the third with a solo homer from Brett Wisely and a two-run blast by Diego Infante to extend the lead to 4-0 after three. That would be the end of Kerry's start. Over three innings, he allowed five runs on eight hits including three home runs while striking out one to suffer the loss, his seventh of the year.

Aaron Hernandez was first out of the bullpen and pitched a scoreless fourth inning. Coleman Crow was next in his first relief appearance of the season and allowed two runs on Blake Hunt's solo homer in the sixth and Infante's RBI single to center in the seventh. Crow pitched three innings, allowing two runs while striking out six. Nick Jones pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth for Rocket City.

On the mound for the Biscuits, starter Mason Montgomery (W, 2-1) was sharp for five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walks and five strikeouts to earn the win. Relievers Alan Strong, Graeme Stinson, Joe LaSorsa, and Chris Gau each threw a scoreless inning to finish the win. The Biscuits win clinches a playoff spot, their seventh consecutive appearance in the playoffs.

Rocket City was held to three hits in the loss, with Kevin Maitan going 2-for-3 on a single and a double. Gustavo Campero recorded the Trash Pandas' first hit of the game with a single in the third inning.

The Trash Pandas (77-55, 36-27 second half) return home to begin the final series of the regular season on Tuesday night. First pitch against the Birmingham Barons is set for 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

Tuesday night is Hispanic Heritage Night at Toyota Field, where a pregame parade of flags will take place on the warning track, presented by Drake State. D.J. Rafi will also be live on the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Every Tuesday is Ladies Night, where ladies can win great prizes andall fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, presented by Reeds Jewelers.

