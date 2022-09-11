Blue Wahoos Rally for Extra-Inning Win in Road Finale

September 11, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Kodak, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos charged back late to win their regular season road finale on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Tennessee Smokies 7-5 in 10 innings.

Trailing 4-3 in the ninth, back-to-back doubles from J.D. Osborne and Marcus Chiu forced extras before Nasim Nuñez and Osborne hit RBI singles in the 10th as the Blue Wahoos secured a series win over the Smokies.

Pensacola scored their first two runs without the benefit of a hit, as Will Banfield brought home Cobie Fletcher-Vance with a sacrifice fly in the first and Thomas Jones scored on a throwing error from Smokies starter DJ Herz in the third. In his Double-A debut, Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios allowed a two-run homer to Cole Roederer in the second inning but completed 5.0 innings with a 3-2 lead thanks to a Demetrius Sims RBI double in the top of the fifth.

The Smokies claimed a 4-3 lead in the sixth, putting a pair of runners on against Tyler Mitzel before Chandler Jozwiak surrendered a two-run double to Chase Strumpf.

The Pensacola bullpen held serve until the ninth, when the doubles from Osborne and Chiu sent the game to the bottom of the inning tied 4-4. Robinson Martínez (W, 2-1) stranded the winning run at third to force extra innings, where the Blue Wahoos pushed across three runs against Samuel Reyes (L, 4-1) to secure the win.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos return home for a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday evening. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio), MiLB.tv (streaming) and YurView FL (television). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.