Biscuits Blank Rocket City to Clinch Playoff Berth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (67-58/39-24) took care of business as they blanked the Rocket City Trash Pandas (77-55/36-27), 7-0, to clinch their seventh-consecutive playoff berth Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits poured in four home runs as they could not be denied in the series finale.

In the top of the first, Biscuits starter Mason Montgomery retired the Trash Pandas quickly going three-up and three down. In the bottom of the inning, Rocket City starter Brett Kerry took the mound. After recording two outs, Kerry surrendered a single to first baseman Kyle Manzardo for the first base hit of the game.

The Biscuits got on the board first with a deep solo home run to left from right fielder Niko Hulsizer to put the Biscuits up 1-0 in the bottom of the second. In the bottom of the third, shortstop Brett Wisely recorded the second home run of the day for the Biscuits with a solo shot to right center that grew the lead to 2-0. Still in the third, the Biscuits delivered their third home run off Kerry with a three-run homer to right field that made it five unanswered as the Biscuits sat comfortably 5-0.

The Biscuits had their way against Kerry as he finished his start allowing eight hits, five runs, and three home runs in just three innings. On the other hand, Montgomery did well on the mound, not surrendering a second base hit until the top of the fifth. He concluded his start allowing just two hits, one walk, and five strikeouts.

The Biscuits got back on the board with a solo home run from catcher Blake Hunt that was a few feet away from hitting the moving train in left field. With the solo shot, the Biscuits extended their lead to 6-0. The Biscuits made it seven unanswered after an RBI-single from Diego Infante in the bottom of the seventh to go up 7-0.

In the ninth, Chris Gau entered the game to seal the win and retire the side one-two-three with all groundouts.

The Biscuits return to action Tuesday when they will travel to Pearl, Miss. to face the Mississippi Braves in a six-game road series.

