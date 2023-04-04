Trash Pandas Return Home from April 6-8

April 4, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - After a long winter, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are back home!

The Trash Pandas begin the third series in franchise history with an Opening Weekend three-game series from Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8 against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

An electric Opening Weekend will feature a post-game fireworks spectacular after each game, with more fun and surprises for fans throughout the weekend. The first homestand of the season also features a Magnet Schedule Giveaway, pre-game Happy Hour, and the debut of the Trash Pandas' new Halo Blue uniforms.

A specialty food item at the Swifty's stand for this homestand will be the "Lookout It's Hot" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features a conecuh hot dog marinated in chili, with Jack Daniels pickles, sweet vinegar slaw, and a fresh diced tomato. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers. Bryan Neece will join Josh Caray in the booth on Friday and Saturday night.

Thursday, April 6 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Opening Night Festivities: Get to your seats early, as both teams will be introduced along the foul lines as part of the Opening Night festivities in a special ceremony beginning at 6:15 p.m. Chris Gregory will perform the national anthem with a large American flag displayed in the outfield. Florence native, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman and Super Bowl LVI Champion Chandler Brewer will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: 5,000 fans of all ages will receive a Magnet Schedule with the Trash Pandas full 138-game 2023 schedule, presented by Lexus of Huntsville!

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Opening Night Celebration Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Friday, April 7 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Halo Blue Uniforms: Friday will be the debut of the Trash Pandas' new Halo Blue uniforms, which honor both the Trash Pandas' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. You can also enjoy Halo Blue draft beer, signature blue cocktails, berry blue lemonade, and blue ice cream.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field.

Saturday, April 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 4, 2023

Trash Pandas Return Home from April 6-8 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.