Barons Release 2023 Roster

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, have released their initial roster to begin the 2023 season.

The Birmingham squad will be led by Manager Lorenzo Bundy, who has more than 40 years of experience in baseball. This will be Bundy's first season in Birmingham. Former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar will serve as Pitching Coach for the Barons. Nicky Delmonico, a former White Sox and Barons player, will be Birmingham's Hitting Coach for the upcoming season. Jeremy Kneebusch is the Athletic Trainer for 2023, and Dan Morrison will serve as the Performance Coach.

Birmingham Barons Roster (As of April 4th, 2023):

Right-Handed Pitchers (11): Hunter Dollander, Caleb Freeman, Nick Gallagher, Alex Mateo, Cristian Mena, Edgar Navarro, Luke Shilling, Yoelvin Silven, Chase Solesky, Matt Thompson, Vince Vannelle

Left-Handed Pitchers (4): Garrett Davila, Gil Luna, Garrett Schoenle, Austin Warner

Catchers (2):Xavier Fernandez, Adam Hackenberg

Infielders (7): Moises Castillo, Tyler Osik, Nate Mondou, Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez, Chrs Shaw, Taylor Snyder

Outfielders (4):Yoelqui Céspedes, Duke Ellis, Luis Mieses, Tyler Neslony

The twenty-eight man roster includes twenty-one players from the 2022 Birmingham Barons.

The Barons will kick off their season on the road on April 6th, 2023 against the Tennessee Smokies. The Barons will host their first home game of the season on April 11th, 2023 at Regions Field against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

For any questions regarding the roster, please contact Chance Barnhill via email at cbarnhill@barons.com or via phone at 205.517.0717.

Updates on the 2023 season can be found through the Barons' social media pages or at www.barons.com.

For any questions, please contact Chance Barnhill via phone at 205.703.4313 or email at media@barons.com.

