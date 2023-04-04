Lookouts Announce Opening Day Roster

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Cincinnati Reds and the Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their initial 2023 roster for Opening Day. This year's team features 22 returning players including starting pitchers Andrew Abbott, Joe Boyle, and Connor Phillips. The 2023 roster also has six of the Reds' top 30 prospects. Reds number two prospect Noelvi Marte will make his Double-A debut this year after spending last season with the Everett Aqua Sox and the Dayton Dragons. Here is the roster breakdown: 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders.

Pitchers (15)

16 Andrew Abbott (11) 28 Sam Benschoter 31 Joe Boyle 22 Stevie Branche

9 Connor Curlis 37 Tommy Eveld 38 Andy Fisher 41 Pedro Garcia

5 Connor Phillips (12) 45 Christian Roa 25 Eduardo Salazar 19 Mac Sceroler

15 Carson Spiers 14 Spencer Stockton 26 Jake Wong

Catchers (3)

43 James Free 29 Daniel Vellojin (28) 3 Eric Yang

Infielders (6)

44 Ilvin Fernandez 4 Rece Hinds (18) 11 Ivan Johnson 23 Noelvi Marte (2)

6 Nick Quintana 7 Jose Torres (26)

Outfielders (4)

27 Allan Cerda 21 Ashton Creal 36 Jacob Hurtubise 2 Quincy McAfee

Coaching Staff

24 Moreno, Jose - Manager 52 Daryle Ward - Hitting 30 Brian Garman - Pitching

12 Jefry Sierra - Game Planning 17 Michael Bonifay - Performance Wade Henbrink - Trainer

Kyle Laughlin - Strength Nick Mundy - Video

The Lookouts begin their season on the road on Thursday with a three-game series against Rocket City. They open at home at AT&T Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. against the Mississippi Braves. Tickets for the opening series can be bought at Lookouts.com.

*MLB Pipeline Prospect ranking listed in parentheses..

