Trash Pandas in Tempe: Spring Breakout Game Edition

The Los Angeles Angels played in their first Spring Breakout Game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both rosters featured the teams' top prospects with the Angels carrying nine former Trash Pandas.

Of those players, seven appeared in the game as pitcher Bryce Osmond and outfielder David Calabrese, both 2023 Trash Pandas, did not take the field.

Here's how all seven players who appeared in the game performed in the Angels loss.

RHP Kelvin Caceres (2023)

Caceres was the final Angels pitcher to appear in the game, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

The righty struck out two batters and allowed just one runner to reach on a leadoff walk.

LHP Nick Jones (2022-2023)

The day didn't last long for Jones as he was brought in for just one batter.

Jones forced Thayron Liranzo to fly out to end the top of the sixth inning.

RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2023)

Appearing as the first pitcher out of the Angels bullpen, Kochanowicz was hit hard in his nearly two innings of work.

Entering in the third inning, Kochanowicz allowed six runs to cross on seven hits and was taken out of the game midway through the fourth.

RHP Hayden Seig (2023)

Seig was the pitcher replacing Kocahnowicz in that fourth inning and he did his job.

Picking up a strike out against Dalton Rushing, Seig was able to work out of a jam before being relieved the next inning.

INF/OF Tucker Flint (2023)

Flint was placed in the starting lineup for the Angels, hitting No. 6 in the order.

A single in the fourth inning would be the only hit in four at-bats for Flint although he would pick up a steal while on the basepaths.

Flint also played both left field and first base, remaining in the lineup throughout the game.

INF Kyren Paris (2022-2023)

Paris hit second in the order playing second base for the Angels but didn't see the same success.

In three at-bats, Paris struck out twice and would eventually be replaced in the seventh inning.

INF Adrian Placencia (2023)

Hitting No. 7 in the Angels lineup, Placencia also finished with two strikeouts in his three at-bats.

Starting the game as the Angels designated hitter, Placencia would be replaced late in the game for a pinch hitter.

