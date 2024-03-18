Giveaways, Theme Nights and Bobbleheads on Tap for Shuckers 2024 Promotional Schedule

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have officially announced their full promotional schedule ahead of the 2024 season, which begins in Biloxi on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Shuckers recently announced their daily promotions, which include fan favorites such as Fireworks Fridays, Thirsty Thursday, T-Shirt Tuesday and Military Wednesday. The Shuckers will also host Bark in the Park for select Wednesday home games in addition to Shuck Yeah Saturday, Fun Day Sunday and Brew Crew Tuesday. Kids can also run the bases after every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. Times, dates and events are subject to change.

The promotional schedule is highlighted by multiple giveaways, including a silicone wine glass in celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12. For Front 9 Night on Saturday, April 20, fans can receive a special Shuckers golf towel just in time for golf season. The Shuckers will also celebrate Jackson Chourio, the franchise's single-season leader in RBI, with a specialty bobblehead presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union for Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday, September 14.

The full 2024 promotional schedule is below;

Friday, April 5: Blast off the season with Space Night at the ballpark! The Shuckers will blast off the season with specialty graphics and a space-themed fireworks show after the game. Fans will also receive a 2024 magnet schedule courtesy of WLOX.

Saturday, April 6: Get set for summer with a waterproof beach bag cooler presented by Beau Rivage for the first 1,500 fans.

Sunday, April 7: Smokey Bear and MS Forestry will be at the ballpark for the first Fun Day Sunday! Meet-and-greet opportunities will be available throughout the game.

Tuesday, April 16: The first 250 fans will receive a specialty Biloxi Southern Negro League shirt in celebration of Jackie Robinson Day presented by The Peoples Bank.

Wednesday, April 17: Bring the dogs to the ballpark with the first Bark in the Park of the year! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game.

Friday, April 19: The Shuckers will roll out the red carpet for Biloxi Southern Negro League night in celebration of Biloxi's baseball history. Former Biloxi Southern Negro League players will be on hand for the game. Fans are encouraged to stay after the final out for a special fireworks show presented by AARP of Mississippi.

Saturday, April 20: Swing into golf season with Front 9 Night at the ballpark! The first 1,000 fans are set to receive a Shuckers-branded golf towel.

Tuesday, May 7: It's a special 6:05 p.m. start time for T-Shirt Tuesday with a special Halfway to Halloween shirt for the first 250 fans presented by Martin's Potato Rolls.

Wednesday, May 8: The Shuckers have their annual Education Day game with an 11:05 a.m. start time against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Shuckers will also be teaming up with Minor League Baseball for baseball's Strike Out Breast Cancer Day. For each strikeout, $10 will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Saturday, May 11: The Biloxi King Cakes take the field for the first time in 2024 for Mardi Gras Night! The Shuckers will transform into their alternate identity complete with specialty caps and jerseys in celebration of the birthplace of Mardi Gras in Mississippi... Biloxi!

Sunday, May 12: In celebration of Mother's Day, the first 500 fans will receive a Shuckers silicone wine glass. Both the Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits will also take the field with special pink socks, bats and accessories in celebration.

Tuesday, May 21: The Shuckers are set to host Strike Out the Stroke Night with a special themed t-shirt presented by Memorial Hospital for the first 250 fans.

Wednesday, May 22: Bark in the Park returns! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119.

Thursday, May 23: The Shuckers will celebrate local Kiwanis Clubs on the Coast with Kiwanis Night!

Friday, May 24: It's Educator Appreciation Night in Biloxi! Join the Shuckers in celebration of educators from across the Coast! The Shuckers will also light up the skies with the best fireworks show on the Coast after the game presented by Island View Casino Resort.

Saturday, May 25: Get ready for a special night at the beach... er, ballpark!

Sunday, May 26: Bring out the whole family for Fun Day Sunday! The world-famous Bluey and Bingo will be available for pictures and meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game!

Wednesday, May 29: It's Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119.

Friday, May 31: Join the Shuckers and the New Orleans Saints in celebration of the Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2024! Former Saints players will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities and the Shuckers will wear specialty Saints-themed jerseys.

Saturday, June 1: Join the Shuckers and defend the galaxy on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night! The Shuckers will wear their specialty Marvel-themed jerseys that will be up for auction following the game. Captain America will also be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities.

Sunday, June 2: It's Schooner's birthday! Join your favorite seagull and his friends for a fun-filled night at the ballpark!

Wednesday, June 12: It's Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119.

Friday, June 14: The Shuckers will host their annual Shuck Cancer night at the ballpark with specialty jerseys designed by local artist, Julia Reyes. The jerseys will be available for auction after the game.

Saturday, June 15: In partnership with Minor League and Major League Baseball, the Shuckers will host Play Ball Weekend! Prior to the game, the Shuckers will host a youth baseball and softball clinic for kids on the Coast. The Shuckers will also transform into their alternate identity, the Biloxi King cakes, complete with specialty caps and jerseys in celebration of the birthplace of Mardi Gras in Mississippi... Biloxi! The first 1,000 fans will also receive a special King Cakes-branded plush pillow.

Sunday, June 16: Bring Dad out to the ballpark for Father's Day! The Shuckers and the Tennessee Smokies will wear light blue cleats, bats and accessories throughout the game.

Wednesday, June 26: It's Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119.

Thursday, June 27: It's "Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Night. Your hometown team like you've never seen them before, in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable.

Saturday, June 29: The Shuckers will give their appreciation to all branches of the armed forces on Military Appreciation Night. The Shuckers will also wear their alternate camo jerseys.

Sunday, June 30: The Biloxi King Cakes take the field! The Shuckers will transform into their alternate identity complete with specialty caps and jerseys in celebration of the birthplace of Mardi Gras in Mississippi.

Tuesday, July 2: The first 250 fans are set to receive a Shuckers' t-shirt presented by Coca-Cola for T-Shirt Tuesday! The Shuckers will also prepare for America's birthday with a Patriotic Theme night.

Wednesday, July 3: It's the biggest night of the year with the Shuckers annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza! Join the Shuckers at the ballpark with a night full of patriotic fun and the biggest fireworks show of the year!

Friday, July 19: Join the Shuckers for Mississippi State Night on a Fireworks Friday! The first 1,000 fans will receive a specialty Mississippi State T-Shirt.

Saturday, July 20: It's Dino Night! Join the Shuckers for a journey to the time of the dinosaurs with a special appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs! The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Shuckers Camo replica jersey presented by MS Forestry.

Sunday, July 21: It's Christmas in July Night! Celebrate Christmas with the Shuckers!

Wednesday, July 31: It's Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119.

Saturday, August 3: Make sure to get to the ballpark early for a special bobblehead presented by Conecuh Sausage for the first 1,000 fans.

Sunday, August 4: Join the Shuckers for the team's annual Faith and Family Night, including multiple religious groups from across the Coast.

Tuesday, August 13: The Biloxi King Cakes take the field for the fourth and final time in 2024! The Shuckers will transform into their alternate identity complete with specialty caps and jerseys in celebration of the birthplace of Mardi Gras in Mississippi... Biloxi! The first 250 fans will also receive a King Cakes t-shirt presented by The People's Bank.

Wednesday, August 14: The Shuckers will team up with Minor League Baseball for Pediatric Cancer Awareness and the Give Every Child a Chance to Run campaign. $15 will be donated for every run scored during the game. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119 for Bark in the Park.

Sunday, August 18: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers Backpack presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi in the lead-up to the school year!

Friday, August 30: The Shuckers will celebrate and honor our first responders with First Responders Night presented by Pafford EMS.

Saturday, August 31: It's a special Shuck Yeah Saturday with STEM Night at the ballpark! Acrobatic Science will make a live appearance pregame and kick off a science-filled night in Biloxi!

Tuesday, September 10: Get set for football season with Football Night and a T-Shirt giveaway presented by Coca-Cola for the first 250 fans!

Friday, September 13: The Shuckers and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation are teaming up for Starry Night with a special jersey auction after the game to honor and support pediatric brain tumor patients. After the game, the foundation will provide lanterns to honor those currently in their battles, those who have lost their battle and those who are supporting the cause. The lanterns will be lit up in the outfield along with the Shuckers postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, September 14: Make sure to be one of the first 1,000 fans at Shuckers Ballpark and receive a Jackson Chourio Bobblehead presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union for Hispanic Heritage Night!

Sunday, September 15: The Shuckers will host their annual Fan Appreciation Day for the regular season finale.

The Shuckers previously released their 2024 daily promotions which include;

Tuesday: The first 250 fans will receive a special Shuckers T-Shirt. Each night will have a different theme for fans to collect them all! The Shuckers will also have Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

Wednesday: The Shuckers will host Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Select nights will also be pet-friendly for Bark in the Park!

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 also returns to the ballpark for the 2024 season with $2 PBR bottles, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance.

Friday: On Fridays, the Shuckers will light up the skies following the game with a fireworks show. Each fireworks show will showcase the best fireworks on the Coast with unique music, themes and colors.

Saturday: Shuck Yeah Saturday will also return for all Saturday home games in 2024. The Shuckers will have premium giveaways, concerts and pre-game acts on Saturdays throughout the season.

Sunday: Fans can also enjoy Fun Day Sunday at the ballpark. Kid-friendly events will be available, including pregame autographs, character appearances, kids to run the bases and catch on the field after the game. Fans can save over 35% with a "Fun Day Sunday" package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum.

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

