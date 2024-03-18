Big Ol' Ballpark Fair Returns to Toyota Field on April 25th

MADISON, Alabama - The Big Ol' Ballpark Fair makes its return to Toyota Field from Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, May 5. It will mark the fifth consecutive year that Toyota Field has teamed up with Kissel Entertainment for the event.

For the first time in team history, the first four days of the fair will align with Rocket City Trash Pandas home games. Fans who purchase a ticket to one of those games from Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, April 29 will receive free adission to the fair on the day of the game. The Fair will open at 4 p.m. on weeknights and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and nightly specials return such as Mommy Monday, free admission for students on Tuesday, and Buy One, Get One Free Ride Armbands on Wednesday.

Big Ol' Ballpark Fair features 30 rides and numerous games and activities in and around Toyota Field, plus free entertainment with admission. New for this year will be the Dominguez Circus, a 3rd and 4th generation circus family who appeared on America's Got Talent. Alongside the circus, the sea lion splash show returns to the Fair.

Parking will be $10 throughout the entirety of the event. Fans will not be allowed to enter Toyota Field with food and beverage from the Fair.

Discounted ride wristbands are available in advance if you purchase them on or before Wednesday, April 24 at midnight. For more information on the Fair, combo tickets and specials, fans can visit additional media information, please contact Logan Bourandas (lbourandas@trashpandasbaseball.com)

