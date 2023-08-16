Trash Pandas Hosting Military Tribute Night September 16

For the fourth consecutive year, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be hosting a Military Tribute Night at Toyota Field. The 2023 Military Tribute Night is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 and will be a tribute to our armed forces along with a softball game.

Team USA Patriots will take on Team AUSA in a softball game as a fundraiser for the USA Patriots before the evening concludes with a patriotic fireworks display. Tickets are now available and can be purchased.

"With our area's connection to the military, the Trash Pandas are honored to bring the Military Tribute Night back to Toyota Field," Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "This night has become an annual tradition as a way to honor those who have served and who are currently serving in the armed forces."

Tickets cost $10 in advance with the price increasing to $15 on September 16. Gates will open at 5 p.m. The USA Patriots will be hosting a pre-game meet and greet with an autograph signing on the concourse from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Following a patriotic pre-game display, the game will begin at 6:35 and last seven innings.

In partnership with AUSA, the evening will feature festivities such as a large flag presentation, color guard, the singing of God Bless America during the game, and more. Following the game, new members of the military will be sworn in during a special on-field ceremony.

This will be the last opportunity for fans to see postgame fireworks at Toyota Field in 2023. Toyota Field concession stands will be open throughout the night with a selection of ballpark favorites, as well as beer, cocktails, and other specialty beverages.

The USA Patriots are a non-profit whose mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities. America's Amputee Softball Team travels around the country playing able-bodied teams in competitive and exhibition softball games, bringing a unique brand of softball, courage, and inspiration to communities nationwide. The team is composed of competitive, athletic veterans who have lost limbs in combat and non-combat related injuries.

Group and hospitality options are available. To learn more, please call (256) 325-1403 extension 2.

