Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: July 25-30

MADISON, Alabama - After two long weeks away, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are back at Toyota Field! The last homestand of the month of July will feature a pair of fireworks shows, a fun giveaway for all fans, Christmas in July, and so much more.

The six-game series from Tuesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 30 will see the Trash Pandas battle the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The Smokies roster is currently headlined by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs' top prospect and the number seven prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com

Returning to the menu this week at Sprocket's Grill in left field for this homestand will be the "Smoky Tamale" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features Big City Reds hot dog, tamales, red chili sauce, diced onions, cilantro, and queso fresco on a brioche bun. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet meal for each game. The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday. Wednesday night is Pizza Madness. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a BBQ Buffet. Saturday is Pasta Night before the homestand ends with Soul Food Sunday. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers. Bryan Neece will join Caray in the booth on Friday and Saturday night.

Tuesday, July 25 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Christmas In July: Celebrate Christmas in the summer with the Trash Pandas! From 5:30-7:30 p.m., fans will be able to get photos with Santa Claus.

Toy Drive: As part of Christmas in July, the Trash Pandas will be hosting a toy drive benefitting Christmas Charities Year Round. Fans that donate new toys upon entry to Toyota Field will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win autographed Trash Pandas memorabilia.

Soccer Night: In partnership with Huntsville City Football Club, the Trash Pandas will be hosting soccer night at Toyota Field. Huntsville City players and coaches will be signing autographs on the concourse before the game. A pre-game parade will celebrate North Alabama's youth soccer programs, and other soccer related promotions will take place throughout the game.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Wednesday, July 26 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

STEM Night: The Trash Pandas will honor the local science, technology, engineering, and mathematics community at Wednesday's game. Before the game, a robot battle will take place on the concourse.

All You Can Eat Wednesday: Each Wednesday night game at Toyota Field will be an All You Can Eat Wednesday. Tickets will be specially priced to include an unlimited selection of food including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks at Gravity Grille and Dumpster Dive concession stands. The Bullpen Bar will also offer unlimited burgers, hot dogs and nachos. All You Can Eat food and beverages will be available until the seventh inning. All other concession stands at Toyota Field will be open as normal, with food and drinks on hand for purchase.

Tito's Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can purchase a pup cup for $3, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Wheels Up Wednesday: During Wednesday's game, fans can enter to win a $250 flight voucher from Breeze Airways as part of Wheels Up Wednesday, presented by Breeze Airways. The winner will be announced during the game.

Thursday, July 27 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Friday, July 28 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Rally Towel Giveaway: Upon entry, 5,000 fans will receive a Trash Pandas Blast Off rally towel, presented by WOW!

Halo Blue Uniforms: On Friday nights, the Trash Pandas will be wearing their New Halo Blue uniforms, which honor both the Trash Pandas' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. Fans can also enjoy Halo Blue draft beer, signature blue cocktails, berry blue lemonade, and blue ice cream.

Player of the Month: Before the game, the Trash Pandas will honor the team's Blue Orbit Sign Studio Player of the Month in a special ceremony on the field.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by WOW!

Saturday, July 29 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Yoga In The Outfield: Elevate your Trash Pandas gameday by participating in the Yoga experience. The Yoga package includes Yoga in the Outfield at 8:30 a.m. with 500-hour certified Yoga teacher Dana Hampson, a box seat to the game, three glasses of wine, and a silicone wine glass (while supplies last). Click HERE to learn more and purchase tickets.

Shoe Drive: The Trash Pandas will be hosting a shoe drive at Saturday's game. Fans that donate new pairs of shoes will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win Trash Pandas autographed memorabilia.

J&J Seafood in the Outfield: Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a special meal from the J&J Seafood truck in the outfield. Available for purchase will be a shrimp combo plate, an alligator and pork sausage plate, and more.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by Tyler Mann Injury Law.

Sunday, July 30 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

