Trash Pandas Fall on Education Day 7-6

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas made a late bid at a comeback, but ultimately couldn't climb all the way back in a 7-6 loss to the Tennessee Smokies in front of an energetic Education Day crowd of 5,876 at Toyota Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Trash Pandas starter Sam Bachman was solid out of the gate, retiring the first five hitters he faced before Haydn McGeary's first Double-A home run gave the Smokies the lead in the second.

Rocket City responded to take the lead in the third. Kyren Paris reached with a two-out single and stole second. Orlando Martinez followed by continuing his hot streak with a two-run homer to left-center, his fifth of the season and 25th overall with the Trash Pandas to put the home team up 2-1.

Tennessee got the run back on Owen Caissie's solo shot in the fourth. Aaron Whitefield's bases-loaded walk restored the Trash Pandas lead at 3-2 after four.

In the fifth, the game unraveled for Bachman. A one-out single by Pete Crow-Armstrong and two walks loaded the bases. Crow-Armstrong came home with the tying run on a wild pitch. Nelson Maldonado and BJ Murray then hit back-to-back singles, scoring three runs for a 6-3 Smokies lead. Zac Kristofak got the final two outs of the inning to escape further damage.

Over 4.1 innings, Bachman (L, 3-2) allowed six runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts to suffer his second loss of the season.

Murray added to the Tennessee lead in the seventh with an RBI single off Kristofak, making the score 7-3. Eric Torres pitched 1.2 scoreless innings to keep the game close and Kolton Ingram go the final out of the ninth to escape a bases-loaded jam.

In relief of Tennessee starter Walker Powell, relievers Chris Kachmar and Blake Whitney combined to throw four scoreless innings, striking out seven.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kevin Maitan reached on an error and Bryce Teodosio walked to put two on with one out. Paris then made it a one-run game with an opposite field three-run homer onto the Inline Electric Rock Porch, his team-leading sixth homer of the season. But Tennessee reliever Hunter Bigge retired the next two hitters he faced to finish the victory.

At the plate, Paris led the way at the top of the Rocket City lineup, going 2-for-5 with two runs, the home run, three RBI, and a stolen base. Martinez also went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run, and two RBI.

The Trash Pandas (12-11) and Smokies (13-10) continue their series with a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Toyota Field on Thursday night. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be broadcast on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

