Barons Break Win Streak in 7-1 Loss to Lookouts

The Birmingham Barons win streak ends at four in a 7-1 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Barons were not able to generate much offense as their sole run came off the bat of first-baseman Luis Mieses. Along with the bats, the pitching tonight was in a giving mood as all but two batters for the opposition left the game with a hit.

At first glance it may seem like the Lookouts controlled the whole game, and that would not be correct. Even though they were the first to get one, the scoreboard came from an RBI single from James Free in the bottom of the first.

The Barons were not trailing for too long as Mieses sent a towering solo shot eclipsing the right-field wall, to knot it at one. Mieses' homer would be his only hit of the night, ending 1-for-4.

Birmingham kept it scoreless until the fifth, mostly because of the efforts from LHP Garrett Davila. Davila in the fifth would add two more blemishes to his record as the Lookouts would take the 3-1 lead.

The left-hander, despite the three earned runs, dealt from the bump in his 5.0 IP ending with four strikeouts, and five hits allowed. Davila was able to fight off the eager Lookouts as long as he could but was not able to get much help on the other side of the ball.

The Barons mustered up a mere four scattered hits on the night and leaving runners in scoring position three times. Yet, Birmingham was still in the fight until the fatal sixth inning where Chattanooga all-but closed out the game.

The Lookouts were able to capitalize on the dysfunction that was the sixth by posting four runs and extending their lead to six runs.

The Barons were able to get a morsel of hope from LHP Andrew Pérez in his Barons debut this season. Pérez sat down the Lookouts in four batters, two with strikeouts, in his sole inning of work.

Even with the glimmer of hope the Barons were not able to build on it, ending the game and their win streak. Birmingham has fought their way back from the hole they were in a week ago, however, still sit at the bottom of the North division at 10-13.

The Barons hand the mound over to starting RHP Cristian Mena tomorrow, May 4th, in hopes to get back in the win column.

