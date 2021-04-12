Trash Pandas Announce Single-Game Tickets Sale and 2021 Promotional Calendar

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will begin selling single-game tickets on Saturday, April 17th ahead of their inaugural 2021 season.

Tickets will go on sale in person beginning at 8 A.M. Central at the Toyota Field Ticket Office. At 12:01 P.M., tickets will be available online. Fans who come to Toyota Field between 8 A.M. and noon for tickets on Saturday will be able to walk around the ballpark, check out their seats, and enjoy 15% off any merchandise in The Junkyard Team Store.

"It's almost hard to believe that after so many years of planning and preparation - and the cancellation of the 2020 season - we can finally offer the best seats in the house for every game on our schedule to the best fans in baseball," said Trash Pandas President and CEO, Ralph Nelson. "I am asked every day, 'How can I get great seats?' and now there's an answer: be here this Saturday morning."

With approval from Major League Baseball and local government, Toyota Field is set to safely welcome a 100 percent capacity of 7,500 fans through the gates. Plexiglass buffers will be installed around the dugouts and bullpens for player safety, and masks will be required unless eating or drinking.

Additionally, the Trash Pandas have released their 2021 promotional calendar, filled with fireworks, giveaways, weekly specials, jersey auctions, and more.

Notable promotions and themed games throughout the season include Sprocket bobblehead giveaways (May 16 and July 11), Armed Forces Night (May 27), Frontline Workers Night (June 3), Throwback to the Huntsville Stars (June 17), Negro Leagues Celebration (July 27) and Superhero Night (August 19).

Each home stand will also feature daily promotions: Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night on Tuesdays, dog-friendly Wednesdays, a Thursday pregame happy hour from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M., fireworks every Friday and Saturday night, and Kids Run the Bases after every Sunday game.

"We are so excited to deliver a fun, first-class fan experience at Toyota Field," said Trash Pandas Vice President of Marketing, Lindsey Knupp. "All of our promotions, theme nights, giveaways, and in-game entertainment will help make memories for years to come."

Opening Night is set for May 11th at 6:35 P.M. against the Tennessee Smokies, highlighted by a stadium replica giveaway, fireworks, and numerous other special festivities. The entire 2021 promotional calendar is as follows:

May 11 - Opening Night / Toyota Field Replica Giveaway: First 4,000 Adults 18+ / Fireworks (Toyota) / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

May 12 - Dog Leash Giveaway: First 500 dogs (Leidos) / Dog-Friendly Night

May 13 - Mask Giveaway: First 5,000 fans (SportsMED) / Pregame Happy Hour

May 14 - College Night & Shirt Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Calhoun Community College) / Fireworks (Bill Penney Toyota)

May 15 - 2021 Magnet Schedule: First 5,000 fans (WOW!) / Saturday Fireworks (WOW!)

May 16 - Sprocket Trash Can Bobblehead: First 1,500 kids 12 & under (Kirkland's Pest Control) / Miller Postgame Happy Hour / Kids Run the Bases

May 25 - Seat Cushion Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Crestwood Medical) / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

May 26 - Dog-Friendly Night

May 27 - Armed Forces Night & Jersey Auction / Pregame Happy Hour

May 28 - Friday Night Fireworks (Inline Electric)

May 29 - Saturday Night Fireworks (Budweiser)

May 30 - Military Cap Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (WOW!) / Toiletries Drive / Miller Postgame Happy Hour / Kids Run the Bases

June 1 - Ninja Turtle Night & Shirt Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (WDRM 102.1) / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

June 2 - Lou Gehrig ALS Night / Dog Bandana Giveaway: First 500 dogs (Hollywood Feed) / Dog-Friendly Night

June 3 - Frontline Workers Night / Pregame Happy Hour

June 4 - Friday Night Fireworks

June 5 - Saturday Night Fireworks

June 6 - Kids Run the Bases

June 15 - Wine Glass Giveaway: First 2,000 women 21+ / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

June 16 - Dog-Friendly Night / School Supplies Drive

June 17 - Throwback to the Huntsville Stars & Shirt Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Trustmark) / Pregame Happy Hour

June 18 - Friday Night Fireworks (Quantitech)

June 19 - Saturday Night Fireworks

June 20 - Fathers' Day & Dress Socks Giveaway: First 2,000 men 18+ (The Rock Family Worship Center) / Kids Run the Bases

July 6 - Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

July 7 - Dog-Friendly Night

July 8 - Sunglasses Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Bill Penney Toyota) / Pregame Happy Hour

July 9 - Friday Night Fireworks

July 10 - Saturday Night Fireworks (Chick-Fil-A)

July 11 - Sprocket Bobblehead: First 1,500 kids 17 & under (Lexus of Huntsville) / Kids Run the Bases

July 20 - Commemorative Glass Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (Champy's) / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

July 21 - Dog-Friendly Night

July 22 - Adult Hat Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ (SportsMED) / Pregame Happy Hour

July 23 - Friday Night Fireworks

July 24 - Saturday Night Fireworks

July 25 - Christmas in July Night / Toy Drive / Kids Run the Bases

July 27 - Negro Leagues Celebration / Josh Gibson Tribute / Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

July 28 - Dog-Friendly Night

July 29 - Pregame Happy Hour

July 30 - Friday Night Fireworks (Trustmark)

July 31 - Saturday Night Fireworks

August 1 - Princess Night / Kids Run the Bases

August 17 - Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

August 18 - Dog Tag Giveaway: First 500 dogs / Dog-Friendly Night

August 19 - Superhero Night & Jersey Auction / Pregame Happy Hour

August 20 - Friday Night Fireworks

August 21 - Saturday Night Fireworks

August 22 - Kids Run the Bases

August 31 - Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

September 1 - Dog-Friendly Night

September 2 - "Friends" Night & Shirt Giveaway: First 2,500 adults 18+ / Pregame Happy Hour

September 3 - Friday Night Fireworks (Boeing)

September 4 - Saturday Night Fireworks

September 5 - Lunch Bag Giveaway: First 1,500 kids 12 & under / Canned Food Drive / Kids Run the Bases

September 14 - Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night

September 15 - Dog-Friendly Night

September 16 - Huntsville Havoc Night & Jersey Auction / Pregame Happy Hour

September 17 - Friday Night Fireworks

September 18 - Saturday Night Fireworks (Trustmark)

September 19 - Fan Appreciation Day / Kids Run the Bases

