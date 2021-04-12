Food and Beverage Hiring Fair this Wednesday

April 12, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Want to join the most fun team in town? On Wednesday, April 14th, the Lookouts are hosting a hiring fair for our food & beverage department from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m at AT&T Field.

Available food service positions include cashier, food runner, and cooks. Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the positions that are available.

Individuals are encouraged to fill out the team's application, and bring it with them to our hiring fair. For more information about our hiring fair or the application process call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208. Face coverings required.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.