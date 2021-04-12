Pensacola Mullets Will Party at Blue Wahoos Stadium Every Thursday in 2021

April 12, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Mullets uniform

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Mullets uniform(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, FL - Business on the field, party in the stands!

The Pensacola Mullets will take over Blue Wahoos Stadium every Thursday during the 2021 season, offering an exciting twist to the team's popular Thirsty Thursday game nights.

"The mullet is one of history's most storied and respected hairstyles, and we're proud to honor it at our ballpark in 2021," team president and noted history buff Jonathan Griffith said. "In the year 550 AD, Procopius of the Roman Empire made the first recorded written description of the hairstyle, stating that 'the revolutionists altered the fashion of wearing the hair...they shaved the hair off the front part of their heads as far as the temples and let it hang down long and in disorder behind'. Fifteen-hundred years later, the revolutionary spirit and beautiful disorder of the mullet will live on at Blue Wahoos Stadium throughout the 2021 season!"

"Yeehaw!" added team vice president of sales Alex Sides, who entered the team's Best Mullet in the Minors Competition in November (and was voted out by fans in the first round). He has since shaved his head in protest of the voting results.

The Mullets identity was first brought to life in 2016 as a "What Could Have Been?" Night promotion at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The name was one of five name finalists prior to the team's inaugural season in 2012 and finished as the runner up behind "Blue Wahoos" in the fan vote to decide the team's identity.

"Every Thursday, our team will take the field as the Mullets and we're excited to unveil brand new Mullets jerseys and apparel leading up to the season," team owner and mullet-enthusiast Quint Studer said. "On Thursdays, we're going to get rid of the ceremonial first pitch and replace it with a mullet toss...the ceremonial first fish! We'll have a barber giving free mullet haircuts on the concourse. Mullet-eating contests. Each Thursday will be about cheap drinks, good times, and holding a party in the stands."

Brand new On-Field New Era Pensacola Mullets hats will be available again soon in the Blue Wahoos team store. An initial pre-order for the hats in November quickly sold out. T-shirts and additional Mullets apparel are also available in the Bait & Tackle Shop.

The team also announced a new Mullets Mini Plan for the 2021 season, which features a ticket to all 10 Mullets Thursday games at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021 plus a ticket to Opening Day and the 4th of July as well as an exclusive Mullets tank top. Mullets Mini Plans are available now and can be ordered by calling the team at 850-934-8444.

The first Mullets Thursday of the season will be on May 13 as the Mullets take on the Birmingham Barons at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.