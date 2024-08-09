Training Camp Spotlight: Spencer Caines

August 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

With junior hockey, players more often than not get drafted with very raw skill sets. Scouts do their best to determine a prospect's upside and development trajectory, however, there are always surprises whether it be a drafted player or an undrafted one.

In Spencer Caines' case, he slipped through the cracks in the 2022 draft despite having a respectable year with the Western Kings U18 AAA.

This didn't stop Caines from furthering himself and his game. He went on to put up a 61-point season in his second year with the Kings and then tallied an impressive 67 points in 50 games during his rookie season with the Valley Wildcats of the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MJAHL).

Now, Caines' efforts have paid off as he was signed by Islanders' General Manager Jim Hulton this offseason and is set to make his QMJHL debut.

"When I heard that Charlottetown was giving me the opportunity to play in the QMJHL, I was super excited and it felt like a dream come true. I was extremely happy to be given the chance to make the jump to the next level. I can't wait to get started in Charlottetown and prepare for a great season," said Caines.

Obviously, being drafted and playing in the QMJHL right away would have been ideal, but Caines noted the year he spent in Jr. A was a huge step in expanding his game.

"I think playing a year of Jr. A was a big help in my development as I got used to playing against older, stronger and faster players which makes me more confident in making the jump to Major Junior."

A six-foot-three, 205 lbs forward, the Pasadena, Newfoundland native checks the boxes Jim Hulton had on his checklist going into the offseason. The size of Caines jumps off the page, but what kind of player are Islanders fans going to see exactly?

"Fans should expect to see a power forward type player who uses his size to separate opponents from the puck, as well as protect the puck. I'm a dangerous shooter from all over the ice. They can also expect to see an easygoing and friendly guy who is eager to get involved in the community," said Caines.

This offseason, as he prepared for his first crack at the top junior level, the right-shot forward was focused on building to be a force as soon as he jumps on the ice.

"My goal this offseason was to become more explosive and work on my quickness while maintaining my muscle mass and strength. Achieving this comes from on-ice reps and through off-ice training like plyometrics," said Caines. "I recently got home from training with Gary Roberts Performance who trains guys like McDavid, which was great to get insight on how he trains."

As I mentioned earlier, Caines went undrafted, one would think that only adds fuel to the fire, with Caines, that hits the nail right on the head.

"It is definitely driving me to work my absolute hardest and do whatever it takes to succeed in the QMJHL after not being given a chance when I was younger."

With the addition of Caines, that makes four Newfoundland-born players for the Islanders. Chemistry is expected to come seamlessly for Caines and his fellow players from the rock.

"I know Kearsey very well as he lives just 10 minutes from me, we have been around each other a lot on and off the ice in the last few months. I also know Butler, I have seen him a couple of times this summer when I was in St. John's," said Caines.

As for meshing with the rest of the Islanders' dressing room, well, that's not expected to be an issue either.

"I feel like building chemistry with this team should come pretty easy as I am already familiar with a couple faces in the locker room which will definitely help me get closer with the rest of the guys quicker as well. From what I heard it is a great group of guys and I am confident I will fit right in."

After some conversations with his new teammates on what Hulton Hockey truly is, Caines believes he will fit the mold and be able to deliver exactly the type of style his new coach demands from his players.

"From what I have heard from a couple of the boys, he loves a physical and hard-hitting game and players who are willing to put their body on the line to make a play. I think that I can use my size and strength to contribute to this style of play," said Caines.

For those who aren't familiar with Caines, how he has described himself as a player and person hopefully has excited you to see him in action. To add to the hype, I asked Spencer if he had an NHL comparison for his game, his response will only excite you further.

"I would compare myself to Auston Matthews as he is also a forward with a pretty big frame and is a dangerous shooter. I try to model my shot release after guys like Matthews."

Now, with training camp set to begin on the 18th, Caines is thrilled to get here and get started.

"I am excited to see Charlottetown for the first time as I have never been and I can't wait to meet everyone in the organization and play in front of the fans. I am eager to play my first game and to adapt to the high pace and high skill level of the QMJHL," said Caines.

Training Camp action gets underway Monday, the 19th with two intrasquad games for the Allan Cusson Cup taking place in Pownal at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. All intrasquad games are free of charge and open to the public. Preseason tickets are on sale now as well at the Eastlink Centre Box Office from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and online. Tickets are $8 (Under-25 & Under-13) and $13 (Under-60 & 60+) as well as at the door for $15, cash only, for all age groups.

