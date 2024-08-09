Eagles Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

August 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles announced today the finalized roster for the club's upcoming training camp beginning August 17th at Centre 200 in Sydney.

62 players will hit the ice for this years camp, including 36 forwards, 17 defence and nine goalies. Attending this year's camp will be 17 returning players from last year's roster, as well as 15 players drafted in the 2024 QMJHL entry draft, eight players from the 2023 entry draft and three from the 2022 draft. There will also be 15 invited players attending this year's camp, some of which were also invited to the 2023 camp last August. Of those invited players will be 19-year-old forward Will Munro who played in the Western Hockey League last season with the Kelowna Rockets. Defenceman Ales Zielinski, who was acquired by the Eagles in June, will also attend his first Eagles camp.

See the full training camp roster below.

Forwards

Name Height Weight DOB Home Town Last Team

Aucoin, Callum 5'11" 174 10/22/2006 Hammonds Plains, NS Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Burbidge, Cole 6'01" 177 8/26/2005 Windsor, NS Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Fullerton, Angelo 6'03" 201 8/21/2005 Quispamsis, NB Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Houde, Olivier 6'01" 180 1/2/2004 Dosquet, QC Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Newcombe, Jacob 6'00" 202 4/27/2004 Sambro, NS Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Patterson, Luke 6'01" 184 6/27/2005 Moncton, NB Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Ricard, Émile 5'11" 164 11/18/2007 Drummondville, QC Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Romeo, Lucas 6'03" 198 3/24/2005 Oakville, ON Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Squires, Cam 6'01" 170 4/11/2005 Charlottetown, PE Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Larochelle, Noah 5'10" 180 5/14/2006 Québec, QC Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Lavallee, Charles-Antoine 6'01" 207 4/6/2004 Québec, QC Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Roy, Antoine 6'02" 188 6/3/2004 Bathurst, NB Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Andrews, Derek 5'11" 149 3/12/2008 Hunter River, PE Kensington Wild M18 AAA

Aubry, Derick 5'09" 153 1/20/2008 Masson, QC Intrépide Gatineau M18 AAA

Bell, Owen 6'04" 155 7/21/2007 Mississauga, ON Cape Breton west islanders u18

Boyer, Samuel 5'08" 148 2/25/2008 La Prairie, QC, CAN Riverains CCL M18 AAA

Burns, Grady 5'10" 164 4/26/2008 Miramichi, NB Northern Moose U18 AAA

Charron, Hugo 5'11" 185 1/4/2008 Vaudreuil-Dorion, Qc Grenadiers Chateauguay M18 AAA

Christmas, Alexander 5'10" 185 3/27/2005 Membertou, NS Amherst Ramblers Junior A

Crosswell, Weslee 6'2 ¬Â³ 182 4/17/2007 Newcastle, on Hearst Lumberjacks (nojhl)

Deveau, Samuel 5'11" 170 3/8/2007 Moncton, NB Northern Moose U18 AAA

Duhaime, Mavrik 6'00" 180 4/5/2007 Sherbrooke, QC Cantonniers de Magog U18 AAA

Foley, Luke 6'00" 185 1/20/2007 Halifax, NS Valley Wildcats U18 AAA

Griffin, Carson 6'03" 180 10/6/2006 Summerside, PE Charlottetown Knights U18 AAA

Hartlin, Jacob 5'10" 157 3/19/2008 Williamswood, NS Halifax Macs U18 AAA

Hope, Sam 5'11" 205 4/27/2006 Yarmouth, NS Valley Wildcats U18 AAA

Litalien, Romain 6'01" 175 4/7/2008 L'Ancienne-Lorette, qc Blizzard SSF M18 AAA

MacDonald, Malcolm 5'11" 160 3/29/2007 Sydney, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Matheson, Brady 6'01" 170 7/3/2007 Glace Bay, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Morrisette, Mathys 5'08" 141 4/11/2008 Bois-Des-Filion, QC Seigneurs des Milles Îles M17 AAA

Pilling, Rory 5'11" 167 2/20/2007 Glace Bay, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Pineau, Jacob 6'02" 171 5/19/2007 Riverview, nb Moncton Flyers U18 AAA

Rocca, Sam 6'00" 153 8/21/2007 Fredericton, NB Fredericton Caps U18 AAA

Sabourin, Xavier 6'01" 182 2/24/2008 Pincourt, QC Grenadiers Chateauguay M18 AAA

Seymour, Tyler 5'11" 155 9/26/2006 Sydney, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Toussaint, Alexis 6'00" 170 1/28/2007 Windsor, QC Cantonniers de Magog U18 AAA

Defence

Name Height Weight DOB Home Town Last Team

Daigle, Xavier 6'00" 179 3/11/2005 Lévis, QC Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Desjardins, Ettiene 6'01" 208 9/8/2006 Mirabel, QC Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Lavoie, Tomas 6'04" 220 3/31/2006 Repentigny, QC Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Schmitt, Brayden 5'11" 177 3/18/2004 Truro, NS Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Zielinski, Ales 6'00" 184 3/6/2006 Havirov, Czechia Moncton Wildcats (qmjhl)

Waugh, Lincoln 5'10" 170 4/17/2006 Summerside, PE Summerside Capitals Junior A

Brown, Jack 6'01" 190 10/10/2006 Sydney, NS Campbellton Tigers Junior A

Cook, Mason 6'01" 171 6/24/2008 Huntsville, ON Kensington Wild M18 AAA

Creelman, Riley 5'10" 168 8/15/2008 Halifax, NS Halifax Macs U18 AAA

Foote, Logan 6'02" 171 3/30/2008 Halifax, NS Halifax Macs U18 AAA

McCullough, Aiden 6'01" 169 6/13/2007 Paradise, NL Fredericton Caps U18 AAA

Murphy, Will 6'03" 201 8/24/2007 Summerside, PE Summerside Capitals Junior A

Munro, Will 6'01" 196 4/26/2005 Swan River, MB Kelowna Rockets (whl)

Tanner, Noah 5'10" 185 2/28/2006 Sydney, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Quinn, Logan 6'00" 165 4/6/2007 Truro, NS Truro Bearcats (Junior A)

Pictou, Cohen 6'02" 185 3/18/2006 Antigonish, NS Cape Breton West Islanders U18 AAA

MacEachern, Luke 5'09" 145 11/1/2006 Port Hood, NS Cape Breton West Islanders U18 AAA

Goalies

Name Height Weight DOB Home Town Last Team

Milota, Jakub 6'01" 167 4/14/2006 Ostrava Cape Breton Eagles (qmjhl)

Blais, Edouard 6'02" 195 3/13/2007 Trois-Rivières, QC Seminaire St-Joseph M18 D1

Connolly, Louca 6'00" 170 4/30/2007 Mercier, QC Intrépide Gatineau M18 AAA

Labbe, Luc-Antoine 5'11" 148 3/9/2006 Ste-Marie-de-Beauce, QC Chevaliers de Lévis M18 AAA

Lavoie, Brandon 6'01" 158 3/3/2006 Halifax, NS Dartmouth Steele Subaru U18 AAA

Poirier, Jake 6'01" 179 9/20/2008 Cheticamp, NS Cape Breton West Islanders U18 AAA

Stewart, Rhyah 5'08" 130 11/23/2006 Antigonish, NS Cape Breton West Islanders U18 AAA

Strong, Manny 6'01" 145 12/2/2006 Anchorage, AK Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Lesperence-Spack, Cohen 6'05" 195 3/16/2006 Ottawa, ON Alexandria Glens (eojhl)

