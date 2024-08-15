Training Camp Spotlight: Mathis Valente

August 15, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

With the long weekend upon us, the next time you hear from the Charlottetown Islanders, training camp will be underway. Before we welcome hockey back into our lives, let's take a look at one of our top prospects who will participate in his second Islanders training camp, Mathis Valente.

Valente was selected by General Manager Jim Hulton and the Islanders' staff in the fifth round, 81st overall at the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft.

Now 17 years old with a full season of U-18 hockey under his belt, the Lorraine, Quebec native has his sights set on cracking the Islanders' 2024/25 roster.

"I think I have to arrive at camp confident with all the work I have done and what I've accomplished since I was young. I have to show my strengths to the team staff while demonstrating a good personality off the ice because that is very important in my opinion. I will give everything I have to make the opening roster," said Valente.

Valente played in 53 total games last season for the Saint-Eustache Vikings of the QM18AAA league where he posted 19 goals and 33 points. He noted this past year was crucial for his development.

"My game developed a lot since being drafted. I feel I am a better 200-foot player and I'm able to involve my body more in battles for the puck because I gained weight and height," said Valente. "I faced a lot of adversity last year but that helped me develop more. I gained some weight and this was very important for me to be ready for camp."

The right-shot forward trained in the gym every day this offseason and was on the ice three to four times a week. Valente feels his efforts have put him in a great spot entering camp.

"My goal was to gain mass and power in the gym and to work on my skills on the ice. I'm really happy with the work I put in this summer and it will definitely help me reach my goal to make the team this year. I'm very excited for camp to start!"

Given his size, for those not familiar with Valente, the way he describes his game resonates with Matthew Butler's style of play.

"I am more of an offensive player and my main strength is my speed. As a person, I always have a smile on my face and I enjoy talking to the people around me," said Valente.

Despite describing himself as offensively focused, he noted this past year taught him how he needed to focus on developing his skills in all three zones of the ice.

"Previously, I neglected the defensive side of my game. This year, I understood how important it was to be a good player across all 200 feet of the ice. I also understood that I needed to involve my body more on the ice in all aspects of the game."

With Jim Hulton being a two-time QMJHL Coach of the Year and a CHL Coach of the Year winner, players know his coaching style produces positive results. While Valente isn't the most familiar with Hulton, he's excited at the opportunity to be a part of his team.

"I don't know a lot about Jim, however, all that I've heard has been positive and that he was one of the best coaches in the league. These are very good words for me because he's appreciated by the players so I can't wait to get started," said Valente.

For those familiar with the NHL and their superstars, Valente had a well-rounded CHL alumni in his mind as a comparison for his game.

"I would say Matthew Barzal. His two main strengths are his speed and IQ, just like me. He also isn't the biggest on the ice but remains implicated during the game."

Valente is excited to get to Prince Edward Island and show the coaching staff what he can bring to the Islanders organization.

"It would be an honour and a dream come true to play in the QMJHL with the Islanders. It's such a great organization; I talked to some of the players and they say the coaching staff is very good and involved in the development of the players. Fans are also very involved with the team which motivates me a lot. It would be a true honour and I hope to represent the Islanders this season," said Valente.

