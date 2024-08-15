Sea Dogs Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Training Camp

August 15, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced on Thursday the roster for the team's 2024 Training Camp, which begins Friday at the qplex in Quispamsis.

On-ice activities get underway at 7pm with the first scrimmage between Team 2011 and Team 2022, followed by another scrimmage on Saturday at 10:30am and the Blue & White game at 7pm. All scrimmages and practices will be open to the public.

The preseason schedule begins on Tuesday, August 20th as the Sea Dogs host the Charlottetown Islanders at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen. The two teams will face-off again in Pownal, P.E.I. on Wednesday, August 21st. Click here for the full preseason schedule.

Among the 44 players reporting to camp, there are six free agent invites and four players on loan from other QMJHL teams. In total, the roster features 24 forwards, 15 defencemen, and five goaltenders.

