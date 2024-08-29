Training Camp Day 4: 3 Takeaways

Day four was the team's final full day in New Mexico before they hit the road for North Richland Hills, Texas, for their first two preseason contests. A shorter day on the ice provided the second consecutive day of quality play and competition.

Takeaway #1: Big step forward once again.

The team showed out for the second day in a row and left the coaches impressed and excited for the season. Head Coach Kevin Hartzell was quick to complement everyone, "Today was another wonderful step forward by our forwards, I think our strength is the defense and goalies but the progress of the forwards is encouraging. There are still a lot of things to still be covered and that's ok, the team receives a very high grade for week number one."

Takeaway #2: Goalie competition is thriving.

The Ice Wolves have three goalies in the position battle, and it is as tight as can be. All three have made spectacular saves in the first four days and will provide difficult decisions for the coaches. Assistant Coach Vinny Bohn had this to say, "I'm really enjoying the goaltending battle it doesn't matter if it's the older goalies or the young one, they all compete for each puck, and nothing gets past them easily."

Takeaway #3: Players are absorbing information and executing.

The team throughout the week have had a lot of information thrown their way and they are able to put everything into action. Assistant Coach Kyle McKenzie is thrilled with the continued steps forward, "Big strides forward have been made by everyone at each position. Everyone is doing a tremendous job at hearing our coaching and being extremely receptive and executing all week long. We (coaches) give them points and the execution is seen immediately."

Fans will finally be able to see the team on the ice this weekend in the team's first preseason games this weekend August 31 against the Lonestar Brahmas and September 1 against the Oklahoma Warriors. Both games will be streamed live on NATV, be sure to watch the team website and social media for the weekend preview, game updates, and game recaps as the Ice Wolves storm forward towards the beginning of the season.

