Returners Ready to Go

August 29, 2024

Minot Minotauros News Release







As a new hockey season approaches, the excitement is palpable both on and off the ice. With a new roster of talent, renewed determination, and the unwavering support of their fans, the Minotauros are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling campaign. The Tauros are returning many familiar faces including key players Jack O'Hanisain and Adam Mahler.

During the offseason, both players spent time with family and friends. Mahler spent the summer in Pittsburgh, PA playing lacrosse with a college friend and attending a few Pittsburgh Pirates games. O'Hanisain enjoyed his time off by playing roller hockey which helps to fine tune his on ice skills. Plenty of free time was also used to prepare for the upcoming season as both players have been skating at local rinks and working out in the gym this summer.

As for personal goals, for the upcoming season Mahler states, "I want to have around 30 points and be plus 30 again. Something around there and just help us win." O'Hanisain wants to better himself and others on the team stating, "I want to first become a leader on this team and help out the younger guys as much as I can. And I just want to have a better season than I did last year...whatever it takes for the team to win."

Looking back to last season, the Tauros set many franchise records on and off the ice, but ultimately came up short of the overall goal of winning the Robertson Cup. The team isn't dwelling on the past, but the lessons learned in the playoffs against the Maryland Black Bears will stick with the group. "It just shows you they capitalized off our mistakes and we just didn't capitalize off their mistakes," Mahler says. "They scored a couple of power play goals that game and we didn't score on our power plays and special teams means a lot down the stretch." The returning players are more motivated than ever to bring a cup to Minot. "Being one of the returners, you know what it takes to be a winning team, and what it takes to go hard on a vision, and what it takes to win it. We know if we follow the same path and make adjustments, I think we can follow up on a great season and hopefully have a better one," O'Hanisain states.

With a handful of new talent coming into Minot, the initial challenge will be to integrate the new players with the older ones. In fact, it starts well before the team reaches Minot. "We've done some Zoom meetings with all the guys on it," said Mahler. As players arrive on-site O'Hanisain says, "a lot of our older players will try to have the new guys come out of their shells a little bit. I think Cody does a great job of having us all talk to each other and getting close. I mean, whatever we did last year, was the closest team I've been a part of. So, I think we know what it takes to become one and have everyone on the same track." The season is long and the team will grow even closer with the travel, ice time, and challenges they'll face together. Mahler says, "Just over time you'll get talking and some of those guys will be your best friends come a few months in and they'll be guys you can talk to forever."

Looking ahead to the schedule for 2024-2025, there's the usual matchups against the Bismarck Bobcats and Aberdeen Wings. Given that the Tauros ended the Bobcats' season last year, the team is excited to face the big rival this season. Mahler says, "I'm pumped for the War in Watford even though it's preseason. Those games are always fun to play Bismarck." O'Hanisain agrees, "Anytime we play Bismarck or Aberdeen that's just a rivalry that's been going on since the Tauros have become a team." Given the Bobcats are only two hours away, bragging rights are on the line.

The season officially kicks off September 25th against the U-17 National Team Development Program (NTDP) in Blaine, MN. O'Hanisain has the game circled on his calendar. "Our first game is against the U-17 development team. I think that's always circled because, you know, a lot of people will be there and everyone will be watching. So I think that is huge."

Jack O'Hanisain is especially looking forward to facing the Aberdeen Wings. "I got a few buddies that are playing in Aberdeen. They're from my hometown too, in Michigan," O'Hanisain says. "I'm a little nervous for that, just because all of our families will probably be watching together."

Setting matchups aside, Mahler and O'Hanisain can't wait to get back to playing in the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena again. "When the Pepsi is packed and it's loud there's no better place to play. Flag guy's got his flag, he's going nuts, the whole crowd's going," Mahler says. "It's a lot of energy and we feed off of it." O'Hanisain agrees that fan support is vital. "Scoring a goal there feels like the world's ending. Best thing ever. I mean we feed off the crowd's energy and it's huge...It's the best place to play junior hockey for sure."

The pieces are in place: the players, the matchups, and the venue to exceed last year's success. Mahler says, "We came up short and a lot of us want to make that extra couple steps this year and get those three more wins that we need." O'Hanisain and Mahler can't wait to get started.

Melissa Dwyer, minotauroshockey.com

