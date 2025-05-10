Sports stats



WNBA Dallas Wings

Toyota Antelopes vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2025

May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video


The Dallas Wings defeat the Antelopes 119-52 to close out preseason play

Arike Ogunbowale (17 PTS, 6 AST, 2 3PM) and Paige Bueckers (15 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST) led the charge in securing the DUB.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2025


