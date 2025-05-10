Toyota Antelopes vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2025

May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings defeat the Antelopes 119-52 to close out preseason play

Arike Ogunbowale (17 PTS, 6 AST, 2 3PM) and Paige Bueckers (15 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST) led the charge in securing the DUB.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.