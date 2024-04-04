Townsquare Media to Continue to Serve as Radio Home for Rumble Ponies Radio Broadcasts for 2024 Season

April 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced that Townsquare Media will continue to serve as the radio home for all 138 Rumble Ponies games for the 2024 season. The Rumble Ponies open the season on Friday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito Stadium.

All Rumble Ponies games will air on WNBF News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM. On-air coverage will begin 15 minutes prior to first pitch with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show presented by Harding Brooks Insurance and William Orband Insurance. Fans can also listen to the action via the WNBF app.

"The Rumble Ponies are pleased to continue their long-standing relationship with Townsquare Media as the audio home of Rumble Ponies baseball," said Binghamton Rumble Ponies Interim General Manager Richard Tylicki. "They are great partners who provide a wonderful home for our fans to listen to Ponies baseball throughout the season."

For over 30 years, WNBF has had the privilege of being the Home of Minor League Baseball in Binghamton!" said Townsquare Media President Mary Beth Walsh. "Townsquare Media's primary mission is to be closely involved with our community, and nothing says community like The Binghamton Rumble Ponies!! Here's to another great season!!"

Broadcasters Jacob Wilkins and Matt Levine return to the Rumble Ponies booth to call the action for the 2024 season. Wilkins begins his fifth season as the "Voice of the Rumble Ponies." He also provided play-by-play this past October for Major League Baseball's Postseason Game Telecasts in India, produced by the Emmy Award-winning MLB Network. As part of the production, Wilkins broadcasted one series in each round of the postseason, including the World Series.

Wilkins also served as the radio voice of the Binghamton University Women's Basketball team for two years on Townsquare Media and is an Adjunct Professor at the University. Previously, Wilkins anchored reports for WFAN, CBS Sports Radio, and SiriusXM Radio, along with broadcasting baseball games for LIU Brooklyn. At FAN, Wilkins also filled in hosting the Yankees Postgame Show on the Yankees Radio Network, along with contributing to the station's Giants, Devils, and Nets coverage.

Levine begins his second season as part of the Rumble Ponies broadcast team. A 2022 graduate from the University of Maryland, Levine is also the play-by-play voice of the Stony Brook University women's basketball team on SNY. He also serves as the sideline reporter for Stony Brook football games. Previously, Levine called games at St. John's University, Long Island University, for the Falmouth Commodores in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League and was the Director of Broadcasting for the Maryland Baseball Network.

Season Tickets and flex booklets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN, or on our website www.bingrp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2024

Townsquare Media to Continue to Serve as Radio Home for Rumble Ponies Radio Broadcasts for 2024 Season - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.