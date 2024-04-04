Flying Squirrels' Home Opener Sold Out

RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday's Richmond Flying Squirrels home opener has sold out, the team announced on Thursday afternoon, marking the 14th consecutive season The Diamond has been sold out for Opening Night.

Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A is next Tuesday night as the Flying Squirrels begin the 2024 season against the Akron RubberDucks.

Tickets are available for the remainder of the Flying Squirrels' season-opening homestand next week online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office, including post-game fireworks on Thursday, April 11 and Saturday, April 13. The full list of upcoming promotions is available here.

"We are excited to kick off this year's campaign with our 14th Opening Night sellout in franchise history and an amazing atmosphere to celebrate the return of baseball season," Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Ben Rothrock said. "Selling out Opening Night does not come easy and we thank our fans for helping us continue this tradition. We have so many great nights planned for 2024 and we're excited to get started."

In 2022 and 2023, the Flying Squirrels led all Double-A Minor League Baseball teams in total and average attendance for the first times in the franchise's history. Last year, the Flying Squirrels welcomed 428,541 fans to The Diamond and surpassed five million fans for the franchise's history.

Tickets for the rest of the 2024 season are on sale now online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

