RubberDucks and Akron Children's Extend Relationship

April 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Akron Children's announce the continuation of their longstanding relationship with a multiyear agreement that includes the creation of the Akron Children's Hero Seats.

"We are excited to continue our great relationship with Akron Children's," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Our amazing neighbors do incredible work every day. We are happy that with our continued relationship, more of Akron Children's providers, employees, patients and their families can enjoy a fun night at the ballpark."

The first five rows of seats behind home plate and the first two rows of seats behind each dugout will now be known as the Akron Children's Hero Seats. These premium seats debuted in 2022 and are the best seats in the house. Each night Akron Children's will receive 100 tickets in the Hero Seats for their use.

"For years, we've enjoyed a wonderful partnership with the RubberDucks, highlighted by department outings and the Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders game each August," said Chris Gessner, President and CEO of Akron Children's. "I'm thrilled that we're taking this partnership to the next level and are able to provide our medical staff, employees, donors, community partners and our patients and their families the opportunity to enjoy the best seats at Canal Park. They truly are heroes and deserve to relax and have lots of fun at the ballpark."

Canal Park will continue to host the always inspiring Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders night. Each season during this night, the RubberDucks take the field in uniforms designed by a patient at Akron Children's. After the third inning, the game is stopped and both teams line the baseline as two children, who have recently completed treatment, run the bases as part of the Home Run for Life. The 2023 game was recently featured on MLB Network's "Inside Stich."

Canal Park will also host an additional promotional night on July 26 to highlight Akron Children's Pediatrics.

In addition, the RubberDucks and Akron Children's will continue to make Sunday home games special for all families at Canal Park. Akron Children's will continue to sponsor Sunday Family FUNdays. Every Sunday home game, fans will have the opportunity to play catch on the field before the game. Kids will have the opportunity to get autographs from a RubberDucks player on the concourse and listen to a children's story read by a RubberDucks player on the field before the game.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

