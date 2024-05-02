Tough One for Rancho on Wednesday

May 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Modesto, CA - The Quakes endured their toughest loss of the year on Wednesday night, as the Nuts rallied from a five-run deficit, defeating Rancho by a final of 9-6 at John Thurman Field.

A six-run eighth pushed Modesto into the lead for good, as the Quakes dropped a second straight game, marking just the second time all year that Rancho has lost back-to-back contests.

The Quakes were their own worst enemy on Wednesday, leaving 16 men on base, while issuing 13 walks and hitting two batters on the other side.

Rancho held a 6-1 lead, but Modesto rallied with one in the fourth and another in the sixth.

Trailing 6-3 in the eighth, the Nuts capitalized on three straight walks to open the inning from Rancho reliever Jorge Gonzalez (3-1). The next three hitters all reached via hit, as Modesto tied the game at 6-6. Reynaldo Yean was summoned into the game with the bases loaded and delivered a strike out for the first out of the inning. A wild pitch by Yean allowed the go-ahead run to score though, putting Modesto up for good. Yean would then issue a bases-loaded walk, followed by a hit batter, making it 9-6.

The Quakes put two on in the ninth, but Jake Gelof took a pitch near the outside corner of the plate for a called third strike from Michael Limoncelli (1-1) to end the game.

Jeral Perez had three hits and three runs scored, reaching base on five of six plate appearance to lead the Rancho offense.

Payton Martin started for Rancho and pitched well, striking out five over 2.2 innings in his first appearance since 2023.

On Thursday, the Quakes (14-7) will send Patrick Copen (1-1) to the mound against Nuts' right-hander Will Schomberg (1-1) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

California League Stories from May 2, 2024

