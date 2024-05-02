Felix Tena And Brady Hill Shine As Fresno Is Swept By Inland Empire In Doubleheader

San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (13-9) were swept by the Inland Empire 66ers (6-16) on both sides of a doubleheader Wednesday evening from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno lost 6-5 in extras (8 innings) in Game 1 and fell 5-1 in Game 2 against Inland Empire. The Grizzlies saw their five-game road winning streak and undefeated record in gray jerseys (8-2) come to a conclusion after the twin-bill.

In Game 1, Inland Empire grabbed a 3-0 lead after netting one run over the first three innings. A soft grounder allowed Joe Redfield to plate the first run. Johan Macias added Capri Ortiz with a sharp single to right. Finally, Redfield powered his first homer of the season to right-center field. In the fourth, Fresno tied the game at three with two big swings of the bat. Felix Tena whacked a two-run tank to left field, his first longball of 2024. Then, Luis Mendez lined a single to left-center, inching home Darius Perry.

In the fifth, the Grizzlies clawed ahead 4-3 after Braylen Wimmer beat out an infield single despite a fantastic effort by 66ers' third baseman Caleb Bartolero. In the bottom of the fifth, Inland Empire knotted the game at four after a Wimmer miscue permitted Redfield to waltz home. The contest went to extras, the first time for Fresno on the year. Andy Perez roped the Grizzlies in front 5-4 with a double to right. Unfortunately, the 66ers had one more opportunity and made the most of it in the bottom of the eighth. Juan Flores tallied Redfield with a single to even the game up again. Redfield finished Game 1 a double shy of the cycle and scoring four runs. Three batters later, Ortiz smoked a single back up the middle, playing hero for Inland Empire. It was the second walk-off loss for Fresno on the season (both road setbacks ended on walk-off hits). Bryson Hammer (0-1) took the defeat for the Grizzlies while Alex Martinez (1-1) earned the win for the 66ers. The dueling relievers combined for six strikeouts over five and two-thirds frames.

In Game 2, Inland Empire seized a 5-0 lead after three runs in the third and two runs in the fifth, never looking back. Imanol Vargas logged a two-RBI single to right to get the party started. Kevyn Castillo also helped the cause with a single to right. In the top of the fifth, Sonny DiChiara expanded the advantage with a double to left and Ortiz crushed a single to center. Fresno's lone run scored on a fielder's choice with an error in the bottom of the seventh. Grizzlies' lefty Stu Flesland III (1-1) chucked three innings of six-hit ball. Sam Weatherly fanned a trio of batters after taking over on the bump. Finally, Brady Hill tossed a career-high two and one-third innings, striking out three. Hill has whiffed 15 batters this year. 66ers' righty Andre Sanchez was magnificent in his debut. Sanchez flung four innings of scoreless baseball. Will Christophersen (1-0) punched out seven after three innings to relish the decision. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from San Manuel Stadium.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Felix Tena - Game 1 (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RHP Brady Hill - Game 2 (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

- 2B Tevin Tucker - Game 2 (1-2, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- RF Joe Redfield - Game 1 (3-4, HR, 3B, RBI, 4 R)

- 66ers Bullpen in Both Games (2-0; 6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 K)

- CF Anthony Scull - Game 2 (3-3, 2 R, HBP)

On That Fres-Notes:

This was the first doubleheader for the Grizzlies since April 24, 2022 vs. Lake Elsinore. Fresno was swept in that doubleheader 6-1 in Game 1 and 6-2 in 8 innings in Game 2 (technically, extras). Which means, Fresno has dropped four straight games over two doubleheaders. The Grizzlies' pitching staff has allowed six runs exactly in three of the four doubleheader contests with two of them going into extras.

The Grizzlies had every batter reach base in some capacity in both games except pinch-hitter Jake Snider in Game 1 (8 hits and a walk in Game 1; 5 hits, 2 walks and 2 HBP in Game 2).

Fresno was the home team in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

