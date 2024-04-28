Tortugas Score 6 Runs over Last 3 Innings, Stun Mets 8-7

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas overcame a 7-2 deficit at the seventh inning stretch to stun the St. Lucie Mets 8-7 in the series finale Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The game was tied 2-2 after five innings but the Mets went ahead in the sixth on a RBI single by Ronald Hernandez and a RBI ground out by Estarling Mercado.

The Mets added three runs in the seventh when Donovan Antonio scored on a wild pitch and Marcos Vargas and Jesus Baez scored on a two-out throwing error by shortstop Carlos Sanchez that made it 7-2.

The Tortugas got a run back in the bottom of the seventh on a RBI double by Carter Graham.

In the bottom of the eighth Yerlin Confidan legged out an infield hit to first base that would have ended the inning if it resulted in an out. Esmith Pineda hit the next pitch from Jack Wenninger for a two-run homer that cut the deficit to 7-6.

The Tortugas' ninth inning rally started on a one-out single by Yassel Pino. Pinch runner Trey Faltine then stole second. Ricardo Cabrera hit a comebacker to Wenninger that was dropped for an error. Faltine advanced to third as the tying run. Johnny Ascanio, who pinch ran for Cabrera, later advanced to second on a wild pitch as the winning run.

Ariel Almonte came up with the infield drawn in. He hit a grounder to the right side that was stopped on a slide by first baseman Chris Suero. Suero slipped trying to throw home and the ball went to the backstop. Faltine scored the tying run and Ascanio scored the winning run on the error.

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson (hip) started the game and pitched 2.0 perfect innings with five strikeouts. He threw 28 pitches (20 strikes).

Ernesto Mercedes followed Peterson and struck out 10 batters in just 4.0 innings.

Wenninger, who held Daytona to one hit over 6.0 shutout innings on Tuesday, took the loss. He was charged with five runs (three earned) in 1.1 innings.

Jesus Baez went 3 for 5 in the loss. Diego Mosquera had two hits from the leadoff spot. Marco Vargas drew four walks. Suero doubled to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Daytona won four of six games in the series. In two of those wins the Mets had a ninth inning lead.

The Mets (9-12) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they begin a six-game home series vs. the Jupiter Hammerheads at Clover Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

