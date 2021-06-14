Tortugas Return Home with Copa de la Diversión, Thirsty Thursday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home to open up a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals, Low-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday, June 15. Among the highlights are another Bud Light Thirsty Thursday and the 'Tugas second Copa de la Diversión celebration of the campaign.

The Tortugas open up the set on Tuesday, June 15, with a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion, as the organization looks to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. As a part of Silver Sluggers Night, fans can enjoy Michelob Ultra drafts for $2.50. The first pitch of that night and all weekday games are set for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Charity remains a focal point for the organization with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union on June 16. The Tortugas partner with a local non-profit organization to swell up donations and awareness for a worthy cause. Starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. Courtesy of Landshark, souvenir cup holders will also be able to enjoy refills at concession stands for just $3.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball on June 17 courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

Following a 7:05 p.m. start on Friday, June 18, the Tortugas will host their second Copa de la Diversión celebration of the season on Saturday, June 19. As part of Minor League Baseball's initiative, Tortugas players and coaches will wear specially branded uniforms and caps to honor Hispanic heritage, while fans in attendance will be able to enjoy various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the night.

The homestand concludes with Father's Day Fun - featuring special on-field games and promotions - on Sunday, June 20. It will also be a Bark in the Park and Tiny 'Tugas Night. For just $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" so their four-legged friend can enjoy a nine-inning vacation, as well. Additionally, there will be activities for all Tiny 'Tugas members who come out to the ballpark. It will also be the Tortugas' Yappy Hours with 16 oz. Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer cans on sale for $4. The series finale gets underway at 5:35 p.m.and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS (all broadcasts available on daytonatortugas.com and the MiLB First Pitch app)

TUESDAY: TBA vs. RHP Tanner Cooper (0-2, 5.89 ERA)

WEDNESDAY: TBA vs. RHP James Proctor (2-0, 1.88 ERA)

THURSDAY: TBA vs. RHP José Franco (1-1, 9.58 ERA)

FRIDAY: TBA vs. RHP Case Williams (0-3, 7.71 ERA)

SATURDAY: TBA vs. RHP Jason Parker (1-0, 4.28 ERA)

SUNDAY: TBA vs. TBA

