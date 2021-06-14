Louie Varland Named League Pitcher of the Week

June 14, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers' Mighty Mussels' right-handed pitcher Louie Varland has been named the Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Varland is the first Mighty Mussels' player to earn league honors this season.

The 23-year-old spun six scoreless innings against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday, striking out a career-high 11 while allowing just two hits and two walks.

The Conordia-St. Paul product has tossed 12 scoreless innings in the month of June, striking out 17 while surrendering just five hits and two walks (0.58 WHIP).

He is currently tied for second in the league in total strikeouts (45), owning a 2.42 ERA for the season.

Varland is scheduled to start for the Mighty Mussels in Tuesday's 7 p.m. series opener against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Hammond Stadium.

