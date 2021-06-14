Increased Seating Capacity and Updated Health & Safety Guidelines Announced

Tampa, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons return to George M. Steinbrenner Field for a six-game homestand starting on June15th. Gates open at 6 p.m. with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. against the Bradenton Marauders. Single game tickets and Group Package information is currently available at tarponsbaseball.com.

As the June 15th homestand gets underway, the Tarpons will be increasing the Steinbrenner Field seating capacity to nearly 100% for the remainder of the 2021 season. A limited number of seating pods will still be available should fans prefer to remain in a socially distanced environment.

Also starting June 15th, in accordance with CDC and recently updated MLB guidelines, fans will no longer be required to wear masks while in the seating bowl and outdoor areas at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Unvaccinated fans are strongly encouraged to continue wearing face coverings at all times. All fans are encouraged to wear masks in any indoor areas of the facility. The enhanced sanitization practices at the stadium will continue to be performed to ensure the health & safety of fans and employees. Click to view the updated Health and Safety Guidelines.

The Tampa Tarpons are the Low-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees and a member of the Southeast League. Tickets start at $6, and parking is always free. To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.tarponsbaseball.com.

