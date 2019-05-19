Tortugas Return Home for Three-Day Set with Threshers

May 19, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas returns to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Monday, May 20, as the Clearwater Threshers, High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, come to town for a four-game, three-day series. Among the highlights is a doubleheader and Taste of Daytona Night on Monday, as well as a Bark in the Park Night on Wednesday.

The series gets underway on May 20 with a doubleheader on Belly Buster Monday presented by Marco's Pizza. For just a $13 ticket price, fans can enjoy a buffet of all-you-can-eat ballpark favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn. It will also be Taste of Daytona Night at the stadium. As a part of the all-you-can-eat festivities, local eateries from Daytona Beach and Volusia County will set up stations for samples along the Riverwalk. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with first pitch of game one slated for 5:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings in length with a roughly 30-minute break between contests.

It will be a Silver Sluggers Night presented by MetCare at the ballpark on Tuesday, May 21. Members of the Tortugas' exclusive 60-and-older club receive a free drink, discounted Michelob Ultra, and a reserved ticket for every Tuesday night home game. Fans will also be able to join in with Baseball Bingo through the night. It will be another Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark presented by Radiology Imaging Centers. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms that highlight many local cancer survivors. Fans are encouraged to come hungry for a Taco Tuesday at The Jack with beef and chicken tacos going for just $2. First pitch is registered to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Fun and community will be center stage as the series wraps up on May 22 with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Each Wednesday home game, the Tortugas celebrate, recognize, and help raise awareness and funds for local charities around Volusia County. Bring your four-legged furry friends for a "nine-inning vacation" of their own for a Bark in the Park Night presented by NextHome at the Beach. For just $2, patrons can purchase a "pooch pass" to have their pup join them at the game. The series finale will get underway at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for all three days are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' ticket office at 386-257-3172.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Monday (G1): RHP Colton Eastman (1-1, 1.84 ERA) vs. LHP Packy Naughton (4-2, 2.38 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Monday (G2): TBA vs. TBA (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Tuesday: TBA vs. RHP Austin Orewiler (1-4, 4.19 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Wednesday: TBA vs. RHP Mac Sceroler (3-0, 4.50 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.