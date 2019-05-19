Semple Logs Quality Start, But Tampa Falls in Extras, 5-4

TAMPA, Fla. - Trailing by two runs in the eighth, Tampa rallied for a 4-3 lead, but Daytona pushed across a run in the ninth and completed a sweep of the weekend series with a 5-4 win in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Tarpons are now on a season-long seven-game losing streak. It was the second-straight game, and fifth time this season, Tampa was unable to hold onto a ninth-inning lead.

A trio of fielding errors led to three unearned runs as the Tarpons continued to struggle on defense. Tampa (17-25) committed nine errors in the series and leads the league with 49.

Jose Garcia jumpstarted the Tortugas by crushing a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game off RHP Shawn Semple. Daytona loaded the bases with three-straight one-out singles, but Semple struck out Bruce Yari and got a flyout by Mark Kolozsvary to escape the jam.

Back-to-back errors, along with a wild pitch, put runners on the corners with one out in the second, and a run scored as Randy Ventura reached on a fielder's choice. A bunt single and a walk reloaded the bases, but Stuart Fairchild flied out and Daytona left them loaded again.

Wendell Rijo hit a leadoff single in the third and advanced to second on a groundout by Tyler Hill before scoring on a two-out double by Oswaldo Cabrera, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Tarpons put runners on base in each of the next three innings against RHP Ryan Lillie, but the Daytona (23-19) defense logged double-plays in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

Semple retired nine-of-10 batters faced before allowing a leadoff single by Yari in the sixth. Kolozsvary followed with a double and, after a strikeout and a pop-out, Semple intentionally walked Garcia before striking out Ventura, stranding the bases loaded for a third time.

Drew Mount sliced a leadoff double in the seventh and advanced to third on a groundout before LHP Dalton Lehnen relieved Semple. Mount scored on a sacrifice fly by Stuart Fairchild, giving the Tortugas a 3-1 lead.

Semple logged his first quality start of the season, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits in six and a third innings, walking two while striking out five on 99 pitches (47 strikes).

Hill smashed a leadoff homer off Lillie in the eighth and, two outs later, Isiah Gilliam rolled a single into center.Steven Sensley hit a high pop-up above the infield and reached when third-baseman Yonathan Mendoza dropped the ball, putting runners on the corners.

RHP Ryan Nutof (BS, 1) relieved Lillie, and Sensley stole second before Donny Sands delivered a two-run single to left, giving the Tarpons a 4-3 lead.

Ventura drew a walk to open the ninth and advanced to third on back-to-back groundouts. The tying run scored as Fairchild reached on an error by shortstop Diego Castillo.

Nutof struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth, forcing a 10th inning. Yari began the frame at second and, one out later, Andy Sugilio singled to left. Yari beat a throw home, as Sugilio advanced to second. Sugilio was doubled off after a flyout to right, ending the inning.

Hill opened the bottom of the 10that second base, but Nutof (W, 1-0) got a groundout by Castillo before striking out Cabrera and Gilliam to end the game.

Tampa tallied double-digit hits for the third-straight game, including multi-hit games by Cabrera (2-for-5, 2B, RBI), Sands (2-for-4, 2RBI), Aguilar (2-for-4, 2B) and Rijo (2-for-4, R). Gilliam (1-for-4, BB, R) reached base twice, and Hill (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) smashed his third home run.

The Tarpons will continue a homestand with three games against the Florida Fire Frogs, beginning on Monday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Clarke Schmidt (1-2, 4.23) is slated to start against RHP Nolan Kingham (2-1, 3.72) in the opener. Live play-by-play of the action will be available on the Tampa Tarpons Baseball Network.

